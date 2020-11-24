Was the Titanic doomed before it set sail? Does the Turin Shroud really show Jesus Christ? Has Amelia Earhart’s body finally been found? Today, cutting edge forensic science may hold the key to solving these questions and more. In an all new Science Channel series, CONSPIRACIES DECODED, experts travel across the globe and back in time as they seek to solve history’s greatest mysteries using state-of-the-art CGI and ground-breaking forensic science.

The all new 10-part Science Channel series, CONSPIRACIES DECODED, premieres Thursday, December 3 at 10pm ET/PT on Science Channel . In addition to watching CONSPIRACIES DECODED on Science Channel, viewers can join the conversation on social media by following @SCIENCECHANNEL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and using the hashtag #ConspiraciesDecoded.

Throughout CONSPIRACIES DECODED, experts revisit the most enduring and inexplicable crimes and conspiracies from throughout history, applying new forensic science techniques and stunningly accurate CGI to reconstruct each scrap of astonishing evidence and potentially uncover answers that were once thought impossible.

Showcasing the multiple branches of forensic science throughout the season – such as digital retouching, hair, bone and fingerprint analysis, as well as forensic facial reconstruction – CONSPIRACIES DECODED gives viewers a peek behind the curtain of some of the most cutting-edge scientific techniques paired with stunningly accurate and detailed imagery that brings each mystery vividly to life.

Some mysteries investigated this season include the bizarre sinking of the USS Scorpion, a submarine that sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean following an unexplained explosion that killed 99 crewmen in 1968. A Naval report claims a faulty torpedo was to blame, but new examinations and an updated forensic approach suggests there may have been something else at play. Also this season, a possible conclusion to the decades long mystery behind the disappearance of Amelia Earhart. While many believe Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan were shot down in Japanese waters during their flight, new analysis and the re-discovery of human remains found on a Pacific Island suggest it’s possible to piece together Earhart’s final days, painting a much different story than what’s in the history books.

Mixing state-of-the-art forensic science and astonishing CGI with powerful, first-hand stories, CONSPIRACIES DECODED gives viewers a front row seat to the world’s most compelling and puzzling mysteries as experts decode clues and bring each story back to life.

CONSPIRACIES DECODED is produced for Science Channel by Bigger Bang and distributed globally by Fremantle. For Bigger Bang, Iain Riddick and Tom Adams are the executive producers, Andrew Barron is Series Producer. For Science Channel, Wyatt Channell is executive producer.

