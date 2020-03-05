TITANIC: CONSPIRACY OF FAILURE

Premieres Sunday, March 15 at 8:30 PM ET/PT on Science Channel

Considered one of the most prolific tragedies in modern history, the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 remains riddled with mystery. The Titanic’s story is as iconic as the ship itself – Titanic was the largest and most luxurious of her era… and supposedly unsinkable. But the giant iceberg many believe led to her fateful end is only part of the story. Now, experts are looking at a series of other mishaps and mistakes that on their own were survivable, but together led to eventual disaster.

ATTILA’S FORBIDDEN TOMB

2-Hour Special, Premiering Sunday, March 22 at 8 PM ET/PT on Science Channel

In the late 5th century, the fate of the Roman Empire, considered one of the world’s mightiest forces, hung in the balance as they faced a terrifying enemy – Attila, a brutal warrior king, and his violent tribe of nomad warriors known as The Huns. But who were the Huns and how did they come to take on the most powerful empire in history? Today, new discoveries are unlocking these secrets as scientists search for clues to discover where they came from and how they rose to power. As new archeological evidence is uncovered for the first time, scientists may perhaps unearth the greatest discovery of all – Attila’s lost tomb.