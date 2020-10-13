New York [Oct. 13, 2020] HGTV’s latest hit series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa delivered a strong season one performance among the net’s key demos, delivering a .75 live plus three-day rating among W25-54, a .79 L3 rating among upscale W25-54 and a .66 L3 rating among upscale P25-54. The series, which stars Tarek El Moussa, a real estate expert and busy dad of two as he coaches first-time flippers, also garnered a .70 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.36 L3 household rating. In addition, the finale episode that aired on Thursday, Oct 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT–which featured Tarek’s buzzy engagement to fiancée Heather Rae Young–was the #1 cable premiere in prime among upscale P25-54 and upscale M25-54.

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa also delivered an impressive performance on HGTV’s social platforms, with content supporting the season generating more than 7.2 million video views across the net’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. Of that number, the Oct. 8 finale episode delivered more than 1.7 million video views across social.

Fans don’t have to wait long to see more of Tarek’s real estate expertise on HGTV. A new 15-episode season of the hugely popular series Flip or Flop premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Tarek and Christina Anstead will continue to spotlight their successful SoCal flipping business while co-parenting their kids—Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. In 2021, Tarek will return for a new season of Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa featuring 12 fresh, one-hour episodes.

Fans are invited to stay connected with the series on HGTV’s digital platforms. Season one is available on HGTV GO, and fans can visit HGTV.com/Flipping101 for special show extras, behind-the-scenes photos and exclusive videos with Tarek. In addition, they can follow @HGTV and #Flipping101 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional show content and updates and can follow Tarek on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

