New York [Oct. 20, 2020] Flip or Flop, starring Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead—a consistent ratings winner for HGTV—was the #1 cable program in prime among P25-54, W25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54, P2+ and households on Thursday, Oct. 15 in the 9-9:30 p.m. timeslot. The new season’s premiere episode delivered an impressive 1.00 live plus three-day rating among P25-54, a 76 percent lift over the prior six weeks and a 32 percent increase over year-ago levels. Attracting more than 4.2 million total viewers, it also garnered a 1.32 L3 rating among W25-54—an 84 percent increase over the previous six weeks and a 28 percent lift over the prior year. The episode also brought in a large upscale audience, delivering a 1.05 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.32 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. A 1.08 L3 rating among P2+ and a 2.06 L3 household rating further highlighted the episode’s significant viewership.

“Episode one, right out the gate, signals that Flip or Flop is on a trajectory for its most successful season yet,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “If you love real estate programs and star experts with interesting personal lives, you’ll love the Flip or Flop franchise. The original series has everything. It’ll feed your insatiable interest in the art and financials of buying, renovating and selling properties and you’ll get a peek into the everyday lives of Tarek and Christina—two of the most compelling personalities in television today.”

Since it launched on HGTV GO on Oct. 15, Flip or Flop ranks as the #1 most-watched episode and series on the digital platform. On social, videos promoting the Oct. 15 premiere episode generated more than 930,000 video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The new season of Flip or Flop follows real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead as they buy, rehab and sell more of SoCal’s dilapidated properties. In each episode, the business partners, whose lives on and off camera generate big buzz among millions of social media followers, continue to navigate both the expected and surprising challenges of co-parenting their kids—Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5—while running a successful business.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###