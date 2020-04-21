SEASON PREMIERES OF ‘PROPERTY BROTHERS: FOREVER HOME’ AND ‘BARGAIN MANSIONS’ DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT RATINGS GROWTH FOR HGTV

New York [April 21, 2020] Season premieres of popular HGTV series Property Brothers: Forever Home and Bargain Mansions delivered double-digit ratings growth for the network during the week of April 13. On Wednesday, April 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the season three premiere of Property Brothers: Forever Home—starring the network’s popular real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott as they overhaul ordinary houses into lasting family dream homes—delivered a 0.74 live plus three-day rating among P25-54. The rating was a 23 percent lift in the timeslot among P25-54 over year-ago levels and a 29 percent increase over the prior six weeks. The premiere also garnered a 0.98 live plus three-day rating among W25-54, a 30 percent increase over the prior six weeks. Attracting more than 2.7 million total viewers, the Property Brothers: Forever Home season premiere ranked as a top 5 cable program in the Wednesday 9-10 p.m. timeslot among W25-54, M25-54, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54.

Among upscale audiences, the Property Brothers: Forever Home season premiere delivered a 1.01 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.30 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, a respective 71 percent and 74 percent increase over the prior six weeks. In addition, the episode garnered a 0.50 L3 rating among M25-54, a 26 percent lift over the prior six weeks, as well as a 0.89 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.76 L3 household rating. On digital platforms, Property Brothers: Forever Home was the #4 overall most social reality cable series program on April 15.

On Tuesday, April 14, the season three premiere of Bargain Mansions, which stars home renovator Tamara Day as she saves Kansas City’s most neglected estate homes, also performed well—delivering a 0.60 L3 rating among P25-54 in the 9-10 p.m. timeslot. The rating was a 10 percent lift over the prior six weeks and a 20 percent increase over year-ago levels. Attracting more than 2.3 million total viewers, the episode garnered a 0.74 L3 rating among W25-54, a 25 percent increase over year-ago levels.

In other demos, the Bargain Mansions season premiere delivered a 0.72 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 14 percent increase over the prior six weeks in the timeslot, and a 0.72 L3 rating among P2+, a 17 percent lift over the previous six weeks. On HGTV GO, Bargain Mansions has been a top 3 most-watched series on the platform since the April 14 premiere.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 87 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.3 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###