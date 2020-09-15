New York [Sept. 15, 2020] Christina Anstead’s hit docu-series, Christina on the Coast, delivered a strong performance among HGTV’s key demos, including a .89 live plus three-day rating among W25-54, a .77 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.00 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. During its run, the series—which spotlights Christina’s personal and professional journey as she juggles a busy family life and a demanding design business—was a top 5 cable program among P25-54, W25-54, upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54 in its Thursday timeslots. Ratings for the second season’s Thursday night timeslots reflect impressive double-digit L3 increases over the previous six-week time period—up 30 percent among W25-54, 38 percent among upscale P25-54 and 42 percent among upscale W25-54. The season also garnered a .79 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.62 household L3 rating.

“Christina’s long-running success on HGTV is undeniable,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Audiences continue to be inspired by her design style and personal story because she embodies the empowered woman who manages her family, business commitments and personal wellness like a boss.”

Christina on the Coast also attracted a robust fan following on HGTV’s digital platforms. Since the return of new episodes on Aug. 6, the series has been a top 10 most-watched series on HGTV GO. Content supporting the season generated more than 6.4 million video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and 5.8 million page views on HGTV.com.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see more of Christina’s real estate and design expertise on HGTV. A new 15-episode season of the hugely popular series Flip or Flop premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Christina and Tarek El Moussa will continue to spotlight their successful SoCal flipping business while co-parenting their kids—Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 5.

And in spring 2021, a new season of Christina on the Coast is slated to premiere with 12 fresh, one-hour episodes. Until then, fans are invited to watch past seasons on HGTV GO and visit www.hgtv.com/ChristinaontheCoast for show updates. They also can follow @HGTV and #ChristinaontheCoast on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as Christina on Instagram at @christinaanstead.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###