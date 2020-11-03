New York [Nov. 3, 2020] The season two premiere of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous, starring popular Arkansas home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs, delivered a 0.54 live plus three-day rating among viewers P25-54—a 60 percent increase over year-ago levels. The episode, which aired Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, also garnered a 0.65 L3 rating among W25-54—a 51 percent lift over the prior year. Attracting more than 3.9 million total viewers, the episode garnered a strong performance in several key demos, including a 0.62 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 0.73 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, a 0.70 rating among P2+ and a 1.40 L3 household rating. Fixer to Fabulous also ranked as the #1 cable premiere among upscale P25-54 and upscale M25-54.

“Dave and Jenny’s witty banter, keen design sense and special family dynamic have elevated them as HGTV stars to watch,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Millions are inspired by the gorgeous small-town renovations in Fixer to Fabulous and the Marrs’ fans flock to social media to see more of their day-to-day life on the farm with the kids.”

Since it launched on Oct. 27, the new season premiere of Fixer to Fabulous ranks as the #1 most-watched episode and series on HGTV GO. On social, videos promoting the episode generated nearly 700,000 video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Fixer to Fabulous follows real estate experts Jenny and Dave Marrs as they overhaul old homes in Northwest Arkansas, all while raising five young children and managing their family farm. Jenny, the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, specializes in designing spaces that are warm and welcoming for families, while Dave tackles the construction with aplomb, crediting his passion for reviving old homes.

Fans can stay connected with Fixer to Fabulous on HGTV’s digital platforms. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/FixertoFabulous to see photos and videos from the show and interact on social media using #FixertoFab. Each episode is available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV episode premieres—Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Fans also can connect with Jenny and Dave on Instagram @jennymarrs and @dave.marrs.

