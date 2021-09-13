New York [September 13, 2021] Nearly four million total viewers tuned-in for the season two premiere of HGTV series Help! I Wrecked My House on Monday, Sept. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series, which stars home renovation expert Jasmine Roth who saves doomed DIYers from their failed projects, delivered a series high .72 live plus three-day rating among P25-54, up 41 percent from prior six week levels, and a .83 L3 rating among W25-54, a 34 percent increase over the previous six weeks. The episode also garnered a series high .85 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.60 L3 household rating.

Help! I Wrecked My House also drew a large upscale audience, averaging a .96 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.11 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. In its Monday 9-10 p.m. timeslot, the series ranked as the #1 non-news/sports cable premiere among upscale P2+ viewers and the #2 non-news/sports cable premiere among upscale W25-54, upscale P25-54, and upscale households.

“Anyone who has tackled an ill-advised do-it-yourself project can relate to the situations that homeowners find themselves in during Help! I Wrecked My House,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “The universal appeal of the show’s premise and Jasmine’s expertise and empathy drove this standout season premiere performance. It’s immensely satisfying to watch Jasmine as she unburdens desperate homeowners and ultimately delivers beautiful, safely constructed spaces for their families.”

The Help! I Wrecked My House season premiere also drew a large audience to HGTV’s digital platforms. Content supporting the premiere episode delivered 513K video views on HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. On HGTV.com the show generated 450K page views, and the site’s most visited page was the season two promo that drove 246K page views.

New episodes of Help! I Wrecked My House air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and are available to stream every Monday on discovery+.

Fans are invited to stay connected with Jasmine and Help! I Wrecked My House at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram, as well as @JasmineRothOfficial on Instagram and TikTok. Fans also can watch the first season of the series on discovery+.

Help! I Wrecked My House is produced by RTR Media Inc.

