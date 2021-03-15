New York [March 15, 2021] HGTV’s mega-hit competition series Rock the Block, where the fiercest home renovation duos battle to increase the value of identical suburban properties, delivered a .67 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 on Monday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The solid ratings performance reflected a 31 percent increase over the season one premiere and a 52 percent lift over the prior six weeks. Attracting more than 4.2 million viewers, the episode also delivered a .88 L3 rating for W25-54, a 28 percent lift from the season one premiere and a 1.01 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. Ratings among M25-54 also improved by 47 percent over the season one premiere. And, the episode delivered a 0.79 live plus three-day rating among P2+ and a 1.63 live plus three-day household rating. Overall, the standout ratings performance made Rock the Block a top three cable program in the Monday 9-10:30 p.m. timeslot among upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and Households as well as a top five premiere with P25-54 and W25-54.

“By every measure, in every demo, Rock the Block rocked it!” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “When we saw the first few cuts we knew we had a killer season two, but to have this series start with ratings like these, right out the gate, is fantastic. This initial response sets us up for an even stronger season performance than last year and that will be a big win.”

Rock the Block has also attracted large audiences to HGTV’s digital platforms. Since its March 8 debut, the premiere episode is the most watched episode across HGTV GO. Content supporting the season has generated more than 2.4 million page views on HGTV.com and 1.3 million views across HGTV’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fans of Rock the Block can watch the competition unfold on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and on discovery+ . Access to additional content from the new season is available on HGTV.com/RocktheBlock, including before and after photos and videos and behind-the-scenes extras. Superfans also can rock out to the six-episode tell-all Rock the Block: The Confessionals on discovery+ which features exclusive sit-down interviews with each team as they share intimate details about their experience on the Rock the Block set.

Viewers also can interact via social media using #RocktheBlock and can follow along on the @HGTV stars’ reno journeys on Instagram at @nateberkus, @jeremiahbrent, @make_it_right, @thealisonvictoria, @tiffanybrooksinteriors, @bromco, @mikamakesmoves, and @mrbreakinground.

