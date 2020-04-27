SECOND PREMIERE EPISODE OF FRESHMAN SERIES ‘CELEBRITY IOU’ DELIVERS HIGHEST L3 RATINGS LIFT AMONG P25-54 AND W25-54 IN HGTV HISTORY

New York [April 27, 2020] HGTV’s new smash hit series, Celebrity IOU, delivered another record-breaking performance for the network during its second outing on Monday, April 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT: a 1.31 live plus three-day rating among P25-54, a 46 percent increase over live plus same day, and a 1.69 live plus three-day rating among W25-54, a 53 percent L3 increase. The second episode—which featured Multi Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® Award winning actress, producer, fashion designer and flea market enthusiast Melissa McCarthy giving back to her heroes, her aunt Connie and uncle Jim, with a stunning home renovation—attracted more than 6.9 million total viewers and was the #2 cable program in all of primetime among W25-54 and upscale W25-54. It also ranked as a top 5 cable program among P25-54 and upscale P25-54. Hosted by the network’s popular real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, who also serve as executive producers, Celebrity IOU is the #2 new unscripted original series in all of cable among P25-54 and W25-54 so far this year. Upcoming episodes promise more life-changing renovations from Viola Davis, Michael Bublé and Rebel Wilson.

“With more than 14 million viewers tuning in to just the first two episodes, Celebrity IOU is already a hit with everyone who needs an emotional pick-me-up right now,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “This is one series that brings on a flood of happy feels and since we have several more premiere episodes featuring fan-favorite celebrities in our pipeline, there will be many more reasons to smile in the weeks to come.”

The P25-54 L3 rating for episode two of Celebrity IOU was a 53 percent increase over the prior six weeks and a 119 percent lift over year-ago levels, while the W25-54 rating was a 49 percent increase over the prior six weeks and a 107 percent lift over year-ago levels. Among upscale audiences, it delivered a 1.58 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.88 L3 rating among upscale W25-54.

The episode also performed strongly in other demos, including M25-54 which garnered a 0.91 L3 rating, a 62 percent increase over the prior six weeks and a 150 percent lift over year-ago levels. It also delivered a 1.54 L3 rating among P2+ and a 3.02 L3 household rating, a respective 130 percent and 113 percent increase over year ago levels.

Celebrity IOU continues to see strong viewer engagement on HGTV’s digital platforms. The series has been the most-watched show on HGTV GO since its April 13 season premiere and has delivered more than 2.1 million total video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. In addition, the Celebrity IOU series premiere episode is HGTV’s #2 most social series premiere season to date, and the second episode was the #4 overall most social docs and special interest program on April 20.

Celebrity IOU is a new blockbuster HGTV series where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series features Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help each award-winning celebrity with a special renovation.

