(Los Angeles) – SHARK WEEK, television’s longest-running, and most anticipated summer event returns for its 33rd year with bigger sharks and bigger bites on Sunday, July 11 and continues through Sunday, July 18 . This year will deliver the most SHARK WEEK shows ever across Discovery and discovery+. With more shark programming than ever before including a shark movie festival across Discovery platforms leading up to SHARK WEEK, Discovery’s first-ever shark competitive docu-series, SHARK ACADEMY and the return of shark themed episodes of JOSH GATES TONIGHT, SHARK WEEK 2021’s jawesome lineup will deliver all-new groundbreaking shark stories revealing remarkable insights into the mysterious world of these magnificent creatures. In addition, celebrities including William Shatner, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, the cast of Jackass and many others will be diving into the water for extraordinary shark adventures.

Discovery Channel continues to work with nearly two dozen of the world’s most respected marine biologists and science institutions. SHARK WEEK 2021 will once again deliver incredible brand-new, innovative shark research and compelling insight on some of the most remarkable shark species in the world including the first in utero camera tag in a pregnant Tiger shark, a potentially new Great White mating behavior and the discovery of an elusive pupping ground.

SHARK WEEK 2021 takes viewers to new locations and captures images never before seen, including Bull shark hunting behavior, the first ever look down the gullet of a massive tiger shark, and the highest recorded breach of a Great White.

In addition to a fincredible SHARK WEEK 2021 programming lineup, Discovery’s first-ever shark series, SHARK ACADEMY will premiere during SHARK WEEK on discovery+. The series follows eight men and women who will compete to secure a coveted crew spot on shark scientist, Dr. Riley Elliott’s next great shark diving expedition. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for these shark enthusiasts with non-traditional backgrounds to leap ahead in the competitive world of shark research, embarking on the adventure of a lifetime in hopes of making their dreams a reality. The recruits will work and live together on a research vessel for six weeks, as Riley and his team of pros put them to the test to see who has what it really takes.

Discovery will leave no shark fan behind, bringing the SHARK WEEK experience to viewers across digital and social media platforms. New partnerships with shark experts, nonprofit groups, and shark enthusiasts will deliver a 360 multi-platform experience uncovering the latest shark discoveries and trending shark topics around the globe. This year, the fully immersive experience continues with fin-tastic new AR filters for Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook and 7 nights of livestreams on TikTok. Viewers watching live will enjoy the first ever JAWscers hosted by Bob the Shark, an interactive experience that will allow fans to vote on their favorite Shark Week moments of all time.

Oceana and Discovery continue their longstanding partnership to help protect sharks, which are threatened by a global shark fin trade that includes fins from as many as 73 million sharks each year. According to a study published in Nature earlier this year, oceanic sharks and rays have declined by at least 71 percent since 1970, mainly because of overfishing. The market for shark fins is a historic driver of overfishing, which is why it’s more important than ever that this year’s Shark Week collaborations with major brands and content creators help raise money for Oceana’s campaigns and educate fans about why healthy oceans need sharks. This year Discovery is partnering with Beneath The Waves, an ocean NGO using cutting-edge science to advance scientific discovery and catalyze ocean policy, with initiatives focusing on the conservation of biodiversity and highly migratory species such as sharks.

SHARK WEEK 2020 reeled in viewers with its jaws-dropping lineup delivering incredible shark stories and celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘Air Jaws’. SHARK WEEK 2020 drove Discovery to be the #1 cable network in Prime Time for the week among both Persons 25-54 and Persons 18-49, no exclusions, as the network took audiences to oceans around the world revealing insights into the mysterious world of these magnificent creatures.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity, and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories.

**Source: Source: The Nielsen Company, Live+3 program-based 000s; strict daypart, excl. breakouts for net ranks. Su-Sa for Shark Week. Total Day is 9a-3a for net ranks (excl. nets that program <50% of the daypart), 6a-6a for reach and TC ranks. Reach uses 6-min. qualifier.

