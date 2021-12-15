SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP subscribers can get a 12-month subscription to discovery+; Three months of discovery+ to be available with other SiriusXM subscriptions

NEW YORK – December 15, 2021 – SiriusXM and Discovery, Inc. today announced that they are teaming up to create more value and more choice for consumers with subscription offers that deliver the best content from both companies.

Eligible new and existing subscribers to SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP plan will have the opportunity to activate, courtesy of SiriusXM, a complimentary 12-month subscription to discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. Platinum VIP is SiriusXM’s newest and most comprehensive subscription tier, and includes access to SiriusXM in up to two vehicles, up to two SXM App logins, as well as several other exclusive benefits. The added perk of a discovery+ streaming subscription will become available for existing Platinum VIP subscribers starting December 16. For more information on SiriusXM’s Platinum VIP subscription visit: https://www.siriusxm.com/ offers/platinum-vip

SiriusXM will also be offering special promotions that give eligible new subscribers to its Platinum, Music and Entertainment, and Streaming Platinum packages, and eligible existing subscribers who upgrade to one of these packages, a complimentary three-month subscription to discovery+, courtesy of SiriusXM.

This month, discovery+ subscribers will find holiday-themed programming from the brands they love including The Pioneer Woman’s Hometown: Holiday Themes and True Crime special Fruitcake Fraud, in addition to new series such as Discovering David Dobrik, Drew’s Dream Car with Drew Scott and Ant Anstead, My Dream Kitchen with Giada de Laurentiis and Carla Hall, and a new season of Hometown: Ben’s Workshop. discovery+ subscribers can also watch favorites such as Bobby and Giada in Italy, Magnolia Table, American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda, and series and spinoffs from the 90 Day Universe.

“We are excited to offer access to discovery+ with our SiriusXM subscription plans,” said Richard Beatty, SiriusXM’s Chief Subscription Revenue Officer. “discovery+ is the streaming home to so many major entertainment personalities and brands – Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet and Shark Week – that resonate with so many people across the country. It is the perfect complementary streaming video service for our diverse audio entertainment platform.”

“Through this synergistic collaboration with SiriusXM, we are able to provide more consumers with access to everything discovery+ has to offer,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP, Content & Commercial Strategy, Discovery. “SiriusXM shares our goal of delighting viewers with compelling storytelling, and through this new subscription offering we can continue to reach more audiences.”

discovery+ offers 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime, as well as the definitive selection of nature and environmental programming, headlined by exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history from the BBC.

discovery+ is available in the U.S. starting at $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month.

SiriusXM’s Platinum and Platinum VIP level subscriptions include all of the content SiriusXM offers listeners – more than 300 channels. These include Howard Stern’s two exclusive channels, live games and events from every major professional sport as well as hundreds of college games, an unparalleled selection of ad-free music channels covering every genre, plus entertainment, news, comedy and more.

