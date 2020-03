(Los Angeles) – SHARK WEEK, television’s longest-running, and most anticipated summer event will swim onto screens for a special weekend marathon featuring a line-up of fan-favorite episodes. The pop culture phenomenon will take viewers to oceans around the world with a team of renowned marine biologists and science institutions to deliver groundbreaking shark stories incorporating innovative research technology and revealing compelling insight into the mysterious world of sharks. From the coast of South Africa to islands in the Bahamas, SHARK WEEK IN A WEEKEND will bring the world to viewers at home while SHARK WEEK talent and scientists take on some of the most daring shark experiments ever attempted. The jawsome SHARK WEEK IN A WEEKEND marathon airs all day Saturday, April 4 beginning at 9:00 AM ET/PT and continues Sunday, April 5 from 9:00 AM ET/PT-8:00 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

Discovery Channel will air SHARK WEEK’s first scripted feature-length film, CAPSIZED: BLOOD IN THE WATER on Saturday, April 4, at 9 PM ET/PT, based on the harrowing true story of an October 1982 shark encounter starring Josh Duhamel, Tyler Blackburn, Beau Garrett, Rebekah Graf, and Josh Close.

In addition, SHARK WEEK IN A WEEKEND will also check in with Shark After Dark‘s not-very-deep sea sidekick Bob the Shark, who’s dealing with his own underwater disaster: home-isolation with his family.

“I’m a shark. And sharks fear nothing. After a few weeks of home-isolation with my family, I stand corrected,” said Bob the Shark.

Check out SHARK WEEK IN A WEEKEND’s fintastic programming schedule here:

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

9:00 AM ET/PT SHARK VORTEX

10:00 AM ET/PT GREAT HAMMERHEAD INVASION

11:00 AM ET/PT SHARKS OF THE BADLANDS

12:00 PM ET/PT ALIEN SHARKS: STRANGER FINS

1:00 PM ET/PT AIR JAWS STRIKES BACK

2:00 PM ET/PT LAWS OF JAWS: DANGEROUS WATERS

3:00 PM ET/PT RONDA ROUSEY UNCAGED

4:00 PM ET/PT PHELPS VS. SHARK: GREAT GOLD VS. GREAT WHITE

5:00 PM ET/PT SHAQ DOES SHARK WEEK

6:00 PM ET/PT GUY FIERI’S FEEDING FRENZY

7:00 PM ET/PT BEAR VS. SHARK

8:00 PM ET/PT EXPEDITION UNKNOWN: MEGALODON

9:00 PM ET/PT CAPSIZED: BLOOD IN THE WATER

11:00 PM ET/PT THE SHARKS OF HEADSTONE HELL

12:00 AM ET/PT AIR JAWS: THE HUNTED

1:00 AM ET/PT SHARK WEEK’S ISLE OF JAWS

3:00 AM ET/PT SHARKWRECKED: CRASH LANDING

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

9:00 AM ET/PT MONSTER HAMMERHEAD

10:00 AM ET/PT SHARK-CROC SHOWDOWN

11:00 AM ET/PT MONSTER MAKO: PERFECT PREDATOR

12:00 PM ET/PT SHARK CAM STAKEOUT

1:00 PM ET/PT TIGER SHARK INVASION

2:00 PM ET/PT CUBA’S SECRET SHARK LAIR

3:00 PM ET/PT AIR JAWS: FIN OF FURY

4:00 PM ET/PT EXTINCT OR ALIVE: THE LOST SHARK

5:00 PM ET/PT LEGEND OF DEEP BLUE

6:00 PM ET/PT NAKED AND AFRAID OF SHARKS

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###