NEW YORK [November 16, 2021] Six small communities — Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia; and Minden, Louisiana — need a boost to re-energize their revitalization efforts and HGTV has called on some of its biggest stars to help out in Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE (wt), a new renovation series slated to premiere in spring 2022. Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project); Ty Pennington (Rock the Block); Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House); and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) are among the network’s popular experts who, supported by Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier, will lead three projects in each town: refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride.

During the series, Ben and Erin, who know a thing or two about small town revitalization, will offer their insight and encouragement, and PEOPLE magazine, the No.1 brand in the United States celebrating popular culture, will share the unique stories of each location and the standout locals that reside within them.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” said Erin. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

Selected from the thousands of submissions HGTV originally received for the hit series Home Town Takeover, the six towns in Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE, will benefit from the expertise of the popular network stars and, through added visibility in PEOPLE, may secure more support as they work to rejuvenate their towns.

“PEOPLE’s audience aligns perfectly with HGTV’s viewers,” said Dan Wakeford, editor in chief, PEOPLE. “We are thrilled to highlight stories about everyday heroes working towards positive change in their communities.”

Fans can follow @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

Home Town Kickstart Presented By PEOPLE (wt) is produced by RTR Media.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 78 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.9 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###