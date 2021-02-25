New York [Feb. 25, 2021] Home renovation expert and social media creator Jenn Todryk—whose popular Instagram account @theramblingredhead boasts more than 700K followers who love her hilarious and extremely relatable take on motherhood as well as her savvy advice on home design, fashion and beauty—stars in the new HGTV series No Demo Reno. In the 10-episode series, premiering Thursday, March 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Jenn tears down the notion that major demolition is always necessary to create whole-home transformations. She combines clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to create stunning home overhauls for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area—often without removing walls or tackling large-scale demo. In addition to airing on HGTV, the second episode of No Demo Reno will be available to stream on discovery+ on March 25 as a special preview. More new episodes will launch early each Thursday on discovery+.

By working within the existing footprint of the house, Jenn and her team save families time, money and stress while proving that it doesn’t take a massive renovation to create a dream home. Each episode spotlights Jenn’s unique design style, including her emphasis on organization and practical functionality, as well as her budget-conscious techniques, like repurposing existing materials in the home for new projects.

“Changing a house’s floorplan takes time and money,” said Jenn. “It adds up quick and sometimes you don’t need it. You can fall in love with your house all over again, but without the sweat and money that goes along with a full demolition.”

The season begins with Jenn delivering life-changing renos for two families with young children. Both clients want to improve their homes but can’t see the potential. To give them both modern, functional spaces, Jenn drastically transforms the homes’ kitchens, bathrooms and living areas—all while keeping the same floorplan. As the season continues, she reimagines more outdated houses with smart remodels that feature elements such as reclaimed wood beams and mantles, spa-like showers and built-in storage.

“My goal is to give my clients a million dollar reveal without any major demolition,” added Jenn. “My favorite part about this job is showing people the potential in the homes they already own. Things that they never thought could be were there the entire time.”

For beautiful before and after photo galleries and show updates, fans are invited to stay connected with No Demo Reno at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV and #NoDemoReno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Fans also can follow Jenn on Instagram at @theramblingredhead. The new episodes of No Demo Reno will be available the same day as the linear premieres on HGTV GO—Thursdays beginning March 25 at 8 p.m.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

ABOUT discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

###