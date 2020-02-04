New Season Premieres Monday, March 9th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network

Clinton Kelly Returns as Host, Along with Judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale

NEW YORK – February 4, 2020 – Food Network’s hit seasonal culinary competition Spring Baking Championship returns on Monday, March 9 th at 9pm ET/PT . Through nine episodes, 11 talented bakers are tested to create extraordinary, jaw-dropping spring treats for a chance to be crowned Spring Baking Champion and win the $25,000 grand prize during the double-episode finale on Monday, April 27 th at 9pm & 10pm ET/PT . In each episode host Clinton Kelly introduces the bakers to two demanding rounds of spring-themed challenges that push the limits of their skills, imagination and ingenuity, as the bakers must impress judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale for a coveted spot in the finale to join the ranks of past winners!

“Spring is a time when the cold and dreariness of winter starts to dissipate, giving way to beautiful weather and the vibrant colors of the season. Spring Baking Championship celebrates that and more with mesmerizing themed challenges and the incredible and edible creations crafted by this year’s talented bakers,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network.

In the season premiere, the bakers rejoice in spring’s natural beauty as they make perfectly patterned fruits-of-spring tarts for their first challenge. Clinton then tasks the bakers to show off their creativity by decorating Faultline Cakes that must feature spring transformations, such as caterpillar to butterfly, spring showers into sunshine, and bare trees bursting into bloom. In the end, the judges determine which baker will be sent home. Other episodes include the bakers creating desserts themed to outdoor activities with man’s best friend, including a kayaking poodle and a tennis loving Labrador. And for any loving son or daughter, Mother’s Day is the most important day of the year – and for the bakers, they must create sweet and spicy margarita desserts inspired by mom’s favorite cocktail.

To find even more baked bites, recipes, tips and video content, visit FoodNetwork.com. Plus, meet the bakers, check out highlights throughout the season, and get behind-the-scenes photos on Food Network’s social platforms using #SpringBakingChampionship. Fans can also access classes on the Food Network Kitchen app with step-by-step instructions for recipes to try at home inspired by creations on Spring Baking Championship.

