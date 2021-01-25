Bakers Compete in Easter-Themed Challenges with Judges Jordan Andino and Claudia Sandoval

Series Premieres on Monday, March 1st on Food Network and discovery+

NEW YORK – January 25, 2021 – Host Sunny Anderson transports viewers into a whimsical world of Easter treats in the primetime baking competition Easter Basket Challenge, premiering Monday, March 1 st at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network. Through five one-hour episodes, seven talented and Easter-obsessed bakers take on culinary challenges to create tasty and imaginative holiday masterpieces. Watched throughout the competition by judges Jordan Andino and Claudia Sandoval, the expert bakers must interpret the outrageous themes presented to them and showcase delicious Easter confections and unbelievable edible displays. One baker is eliminated each episode, with the final three competitors duking it out for the Bunny Money prize – a golden egg filled with $25,000! For fans who can’t wait for Easter, all episodes of Easter Basket Challenge will be available to stream on March 1st on discovery+.

“Whether the bakers are making Easter bonnets for a holiday fashion challenge or creating edible masterpieces from a playful game of Bunny Pong, Easter Basket Challenge is a joyfully entertaining competition that families will love,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “With Sunny Anderson’s inviting personality, there is nobody better at transporting viewers into this festive world featuring Easter-themed delights.”

In the premiere episode, Sunny challenges the bakers to create jelly bean-inspired pop art pastry tarts and oversized sweets worthy of inclusion in an art museum. The competitors must wow the judges, with one baker’s time in the competition coming to an end. The bakers take on an Easter classic with Peeps taking center stage in a later episode, as the competitors pay tribute to the colorful marshmallow confection with an edible Easter Parade float. And in another thematic challenge, the bakers rock the runway with their tasty takes on fashion trends using Easter candy as inspiration, including a strut down a catwalk with Easter bonnets. The finale includes the crafty competitors making a three-foot tall panoramic Easter egg, with lots of cotton tails and a few Easter fails along the way, as the last baker standing takes home the grand prize and bragging rights as the Easter Basket Challenge champion.

