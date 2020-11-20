Hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli, Season Three Premieres Tuesday, December 29th at 10pm ET/PT

New York – November 20, 2020 – Food Network’s hit primetime series Supermarket Stakeout, where the action starts as customers exit the aisles, is back with a brand-new season of fresh fast-paced outdoor cooking battles on Tuesday, December 29 th at 10pm ET/PT. Hosted by Iron Chef and Chopped judge Alex Guarnaschelli, each episode features four talented chefs who must be strategic and persuasive in negotiating items out of exiting customers’ carts with a budget of only $500 and then turn those ingredients into culinary magic in a pop-up kitchen setup. A rotating panel of judges, including Eddie Jackson, Antonia LoFaso and Aarti Sequeira, determine each week which chef made the most successful menu and is awarded enough cash for a year’s worth of groceries.

“Our viewers have been craving more Supermarket Stakeout and this new season delivers all the fun game play and culinary action the show is known for,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “With Alex at the helm, there are laugh-out-loud moments and unexpected results in each episode.”

Before the new season premieres on December 29th, viewers can watch Alex take on some of the toughest carts from prior seasons in Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make? on Tuesdays at 10pm . In each episode, she unpacks the toughest bag from round one and then creates a dish in real time. Then Alex blindly picks between two bags from the final round and makes her own dish using only the ingredients she ends up with.

