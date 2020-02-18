Partnership to Amplify Reach of Both Brands Through Co-Branded Cooking Classes at Sur La Table Stores Nationwide and Live on Food Network Kitchen App, as Well as FNK Trial Subscriptions to Customers

New York, NY – February 18, 2020 – Discovery, Inc. and Sur La Table today announced a partnership that will generate new culinary classes for Discovery’s Food Network Kitchen, the first-of-its-kind cooking ecosystem featuring interactive live and on-demand classes, and Sur La Table’s in-store cooking school program. The collaboration aims to unite two of the most trusted culinary brands to provide food lovers with an opportunity to engage more deeply with the brands they love through high-quality, creative cooking classes.

Food Network Kitchen and Sur La Table will launch co-branded cooking classes, which consumers can stream live on Food Network Kitchen and take in-person at local Sur La Table stores. This collaboration will provide consumers with timely and topical cooking classes taught by Sur La Table instructors and Food Network Kitchen talent, offering at-home cooks a more immersive experience than ever before with an expansive group of experts, best-in-class instruction and one-of-a-kind recipes. Classes will be available via live stream on Food Network Kitchen and at Sur La Table stores, giving customers the option to take the classes in-person with a local chef or at home. This will allow Sur La Table to expand the reach of their classes directly to Food Network viewers and for Food Network Kitchen to connect in-person with Sur La Table customers.

“Partnering with Sur La Table is an excellent opportunity for Food Network Kitchen to reach additional at-home cooks across the country and provide them with even more expert instruction than is already provided on Food Network Kitchen,” said Peter Faricy, CEO, Global Direct-to-Consumer, Discovery, Inc. “We are thrilled to offer additional culinary experts and live cooking classes, and to collaborate with Sur La Table on creative recipes consumers will love.”

In-store and online Sur La Table customers will receive a six-month subscription to Food Network Kitchen with any purchase over $50. Six-month subscriptions will also be provided to all Sur La Table cooking class students and Sur La Table Perks members. Food Network Kitchen subscribers will be offered discounts on Sur La Table purchases and in-store cooking classes.

“The combined expertise of Sur La Table’s chefs and Food Network Kitchen’s culinary talent will offer home cooks an experience like nothing else out there,” said Jason Goldberger, CEO of Sur La Table. “We are excited to welcome new customers to our classes and share our passion for cooking with Food Network Kitchen subscribers. We can’t wait to get started.”

Food Network Kitchen launched in October 2019 as a first-of-its-kind direct-to-consumer product, offering customers live, interactive cooking classes, on-demand cooking classes, ingredient home delivery, trusted recipes, and direct access to Food Network talent and culinary experts. Food Network Kitchen is designed to improve the lives of customers by solving pain points associated with cooking, including meal prep and grocery shopping, boosting their culinary skills and making cooking a more joyous, delightful and convenient experience. Through a landmark collaboration with Amazon, Food Network Kitchen offers “hands-free” voice functionality via Alexa on Amazon devices.

With 130 stores across the country, Sur La Table is a top culinary retailer with 85 locations that offer cooking classes nationwide.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About Sur La Table:

Our company started with a simple idea: Make good food. Invite people. Do it daily. Sur La Table is as close to this mission today as the day we opened our doors in Pike Place Market in 1972. From the beginning, our founder Shirley Collins partnered with the world’s best chefs, kitchen brands—like Le Creuset, KitchenAid and Cuisinart—and entertaining lines to bring customers trusted tools to create delicious memories. We continue her legacy by discovering top-of-the-line products and innovative electronics to make our customers lives a little easier. Our resident chefs teach 60,000 classes a year to more than 700,000 people. With more than 130 stores across the US and many local culinary programs, Sur La Table continues to be a resource for cooks of all levels. Make More Gather Often. That’s our invitation to you.