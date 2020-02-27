New York [Feb. 27, 2020] Home renovator Tamara Day will save Kansas City’s most neglected estate homes in a new season of HGTV’s Bargain Mansions, premiering Tuesday, April 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the fresh episodes, Tamara—a busy mother of four, expert designer and restoration enthusiast—will buy dilapidated manors surprisingly cheap and use budget-conscious design to turn the crumbling properties into a new family’s forever home. During every renovation, Tamara will ensure the homes’ historic features and unique architectural charm remain intact, including detailed fireplace hearths, original windows and natural wood finishes. And, to attract top dollar from today’s buyer, she also will modernize layouts, update fixtures and add luxurious amenities.

“Kansas City is filled with these beautiful old homes,” said Tamara. “I see potential in these properties that no one else sees so I can get them for a great price. When I’m done, these homes are ready to be loved.”

This season, Tamara will exercise her home reno savvy to complete dramatic home transformations on some of the city’s largest and oldest homes, including a 1918 Colonial and a 1900 Shirtwaist house that each total 5,000-square-feet. She will work alongside her father and mentor, Ward Schraeder, to navigate the challenges of historic home renovations, including rotted wood, layers of old flooring and costly fixes to original elements. Tamara also will add function to the homes with large pantries, multi-purpose laundry rooms and stunning master suites.

“In these houses, I’m able to save a lot of fun pieces that are old and original,” added Tamara. “But I’m also able to bring in new, modern touches that are absolutely beautiful.”

