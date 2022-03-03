New York [March 3, 2022] Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, best known from HGTV’s mega-hit series Flip or Flop, have signed new multi-year talent agreements with the top 10 cable network. In addition to Flip or Flop, the home renovation superstars each helm hugely popular solo series—Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast—which consistently rank among the Top 5 non-news/sports cable programs with P25-54 and W25-54 in the Thursday 9 p.m. timeslot.

Real estate and design expert Christina will continue her personal and professional journey in Southern California during the docu-series Christina on the Coast. Slated to premiere in late 2022, the new season will focus on the busy mom of three as she faces relatable, everyday challenges, while also managing a booming design business and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, slated to premiere in early 2023, will feature the newly remarried real estate and house flipping expert—and active dad of two—as he spends another season coaching and mentoring first-time flippers. In the meantime, new episodes of the top-rated Flip or Flop air on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“Tarek and Christina are an important part of the HGTV programming strategy with their magnetic personalities and the real estate savvy that it takes to make consistently profitable renovation and design decisions,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “We’re excited for the future and now their millions of fans can look forward to more great star-powered content.”

Previous seasons of Flip or Flop, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast also are available to stream on discovery+. Fans can stay connected on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com and can follow @HGTV, #FliporFlop, #Flipping101 and #ChristinaontheCoast on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

