WHAT: Flip or Flop

WHERE/WHEN: Flip or Flop premieres Thursday, Dec. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. The new season also will be available to stream on discovery+.

WHO: Real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack have attracted millions of fans who not only tune in to watch their hit HGTV series Flip or Flop for real estate and design inspiration but also follow their popular social media platforms for a glimpse into their busy personal and professional lives. Once again, HGTV cameras will follow the duo as they buy 15 more of Southern California’s most neglected properties and turn them into stunning, modern homes that will fly off the market.

This season, the flips will present new challenges for the pair as they work the real estate market, including expensive foundation issues, a year-long renovation project and the addition of a studio rental unit to increase a home’s value.

The premiere episode will feature LA’s Highland Park neighborhood where Tarek and Christina tour a partly renovated property that’s been abandoned. The desirable location is a hot selling ticket, so they’ll complete the overhaul by giving the home a vintage Hollywood glam design.

Fans can binge watch more of Tarek and Christina’s home renovation series on discovery+. Past seasons of Flip or Flop as well as of their solo series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast are available to stream any time.

Flip or Flop is produced by Pie Town Productions.

