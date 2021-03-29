New York [March 29, 2021] Southern California home renovators Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle, stars of the new HGTV series Inside Out, begrudgingly agree on one thing: a beautifully updated home requires great design indoors and out. Premiering Monday, April 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the seven-episode series follows Carmine, a real estate agent and interior designer, and Mike, a landscape designer, as they each pitch their design plans to clients. The budget is set, so the guys must be persuasive to score a bigger chunk of the dollars to either max out the interiors or make the most of the outdoor spruce up. More money for Carmine will mean clients get all they want and more for their home’s interior, while extra cash for Mike will give the property wow-factor curb appeal and major outdoor living perks. No matter who gets the majority of the renovation budget, both the interior and exterior will get a stunning transformation.

“In my 20 years of experience, I think the most important element of any renovation is what happens on the inside,” said Carmine.

“You’ve been living a lie for two decades,” said Mike. “A home extends way beyond the walls. Curb appeal is THE most important thing!”

In the premiere episode, Carmine and Mike meet a newlywed couple who purchased a fixer upper that needs major interior work and a full outdoor refresh. Carmine suggests an interior redo with high-end finishes and all new flooring, while Mike suggests a total front and backyard makeover. Ultimately, the couple must decide which plan is the best investment to create the staycation-worthy home of their dreams.

For Inside Out show updates, fans can visit HGTV.com/InsideOut and follow @HGTV and #HGTVInsideOut on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as @MikePyleDesign and @RealDesignCarmine on Instagram. Fans also can watch Carmine and Mike on HGTV’s fiercest home renovation competition series Rock the Block as they judge the exteriors and landscaping on Monday, April 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###