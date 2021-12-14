PREMIERES SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19 AT 8PM ET/PT ON DISCOVERY

(Los Angeles) – It’s been a difficult year for the Browns but, with so much to be thankful for, they plan to make their Christmas merrier than ever this year. The brand-new Christmas special, North Pole to North Star, premieres Sunday, December 19 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery and will stream on discovery+ after the linear premiere.

Tune into the special which will feature the Wolfpack’s holiday traditions taking place on their ho ho homestead. The Browns will spruce things up to make this Christmas a joyous one to remember, including a one-of-a-kind Secret Santa exchange with original Brown-crafted gifts for each other. To honor their late father, the family plans to deck their homestead with an abundance of lights and decorations to “reach him in heaven”… creating tree-mendous everlasting memories for the newest generation. From the Browns this holiday season to you, have your elf a merry little Christmas!

###