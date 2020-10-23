All-new season of THE DIRT, the popular after show of #1-rated series GOLD RUSH hosted by Christo Doyle to premiere immediately following GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER

(Los Angeles) – Gold has soared to record prices this year, and the Dakota boys, Fred and Dustin Hurt are more determined than ever before to cash in. But, a late start to the season has shortened their mining window and record snowfall has the rivers raging creating the most dangerous mining conditions the crews have ever faced. It is an all-out, winner take all battle against mother nature in the brand-new season of GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER, premiering Friday, November 13 at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Following GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER, viewers can get the inside scoop from all the miners and dig deep into the best behind-the-scenes moments during the popular GOLD RUSH after show, THE DIRT premiering at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

Fred Hurt has mined in Alaska for 17 seasons and even worked Porcupine Creek several years before the Hoffman crew and GOLD RUSH cameras ever turned up. He is a straight shooting, self-taught gold miner who has worked and fought with his son, Dustin since he was a kid. This season, Fred shocks everyone with his choice of dive site at the Trifecta, dredging twenty feet to bedrock on a hunch about a plunge pool filled with nuggets. But, at 76 years old, Fred knows this could be his last season diving for gold in Alaska and is determined to hit the jackpot and prove his son, Dustin wrong this year before he ends what could be his last season diving in Alaska’s raging gold creeks.

Just downstream from Fred’s Trifecta site, Dustin Hurt pushes his operation closer than ever to the edge, on his quest for millions in gold. Dustin sunk his life savings into buying a mile of claims along McKinley Creek back in 2013 and has since been on the hunt for life changing gold that will make that gamble pay-off. After finding a one-ounce nugget at the end of last season, Dustin needs to get back to Rockfall Ravine to clean out the jackpot that could change his life. He has the crew and the equipment to get to the places the old timers could never reach. He returns knowing he’s on the gold, he’s found the monster nuggets and is ready for the payday of a lifetime.

In addition to a thrilling new season of GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER, the popular GOLD RUSH after show, THE DIRT will return for a brand-new season and feature new insight and unexpected moments from the miners across Discovery Channel’s entire GOLD RUSH universe. Hosted by bona fide GOLD RUSH expert, Christo Doyle, THE DIRT gives viewers access to the GOLD RUSH universe like never before – miners reveal what happens when the cameras aren’t rolling and divulge the other side of mining in the wilderness. In addition, THE DIRT engages GOLD RUSH superfans on a whole new, personal level, providing some the opportunity to talk with the miners and ask them anything.

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, audiences can check out new episodes of GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER on the Discovery GO app. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #GoldRush as well as follow GOLD RUSH on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest updates.

GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER is produced for Discovery Channel by Raw Television, where Dimitri Doganis, James Bates and Tim Dalby are executive producers, Ben Allen and Keith McCormick are series producers and Adam Hayes is Head of Production – Gold Rush Programming. THE DIRT is produced for Discovery Channel by Discovery Creative and Public School Productions with Christo Doyle, Mary Baquet and Matt Katzive as executive producers and Brent Butler as co-executive producer. For Discovery Channel, Carter Figueroa is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 215 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###