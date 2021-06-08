At its best, extraordinary engineering can showcase human ingenuity in ways that defy what we once thought possible. At its worst, a small miscalculation can cause mayhem. When it comes to engineering, the devil is in the details, and while humans have conceived some of the most remarkable and mind-blowing objects, concepts, and structures over the centuries, we have yet to perfect the craft. With the return of two Science Channel series, ENGINEERING CATASTROPHES and IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING, viewers travel across the globe to discover incredible engineering feats that seem to defy reason, as well as some of the biggest near misses and building blunders to explore how and what went so horribly wrong.

Engineers are faced with a harsh reality – catastrophes can strike anywhere, anytime. In this season of ENGINEERING CATASTROPHES, experts investigate the most extraordinary – sometimes deadly – engineering disasters around the globe, spanning five continents and ranging from bridge collapses to sinkholes and dam failures. In Minneapolis, what caused a major freeway bridge to suddenly collapse in the middle of rush hour? Why did a routine demolition in Dallas stun the crowds? How did an explosive derailment narrowly miss taking out a town in North Dakota? And in Kentucky, why did the Earth swallow eight priceless Corvettes? With extraordinary access to eyewitnesses, architectural experts and structural design teams, ENGINEERING CATASTROPHES analyzes how these major errors went undiscovered and how engineers are working to ensure the safety of our future structures.

In an all-new season of IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING, experts look to the most impressive and record-breaking builds around the world that push the limits of what’s possible. Revealing how these mega-structures and massive machines were ideated and built, as well as spotlighting the trailblazers who are responsible for pioneering new techniques and taking risks that push the boundaries of innovation, IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING highlights engineering at its best. In London, one of the largest regeneration projects in Europe is underway as the iconic Battersea Power Station is set to be reinvented and transformed. As people across the world continue to question whether we’re alone in the universe, engineers are the European Space Agency have created a machine like no other – the ExoMars Rover – that may just give us the answer. And in an equally perilous environment to space, the engineers behind the Sleipnir endure the waves, wind and rain of the planet’s oceans to build a groundbreaking, heavy-lifting crane megaship that’s redefining how humans build at sea.

