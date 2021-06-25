(New York, NY) — All too often, innocent people fall through the cracks of the justice system. These judicial missteps leave families devastated with doubt and paralyzed by unanswered questions about their convicted loved one. Determined to uncover the truth of these questionable convictions, retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva return for a fourth season of REASONABLE DOUBT. With 10 all-new cases, Anderson and Silva use their resources, collective expertise, and objective investigative lens to re-examine controversial murder cases throughout the country to ensure that the right person is behind bars for the crime committed. After their thorough investigation, Anderson and Silva review the evidence with the family to either present the chance for an appeal, or confront them with the crushing truth that their loved one may have been rightfully convicted of murder. Appeal or acceptance? Either way, this due-process-duo finds the truth, with their revelations pushing families toward an emotional reckoning with reality. Season four of REASONABLE DOUBT returns to Investigation Discovery with 10 gripping new episodes airing Mondays at 10/9c beginning July 12. The complete fourth season will join the previous three seasons of the series and will be available for streaming on discovery+ beginning September 21.

“As a former homicide detective, finding justice for victims and their families is what drove me my entire career,” said co-host Chris Anderson. “The work we do on REASONABLE DOUBT is so important because it provides a completely independent look at cases to offer objective truth to ensure the right person is behind bars.”

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to defend themselves against criminal allegations,” said co-host Fatima Silva. “Arrests, court proceedings, convictions – all of these things can erroneously destroy an innocent person’s life and livelihood. With REASONABLE DOUBT, the accused finally have a chance to be heard and Lady Justice’s scales can be rebalanced.”

In the season four premiere of REASONABLE DOUBT Anderson and Silva are confronted with one of the most confounding murder cases of the series. When Justin Lunsford and Liz Herma crossed paths, they had a wild, but seemingly typical, night out for the pair of twenty-somethings. Lunsford claims the two went their separate ways the next morning, but the next day, Herma was found dead in her home, with her home and vehicle both set on fire. Lunsford was arrested for Herma’s murder after a witness places “a man” at the crime scene. Lunsford claims he felt pressured by the court to plead guilty to a 23-year sentence to avoid the death penalty, but maintains his innocence. In the premiere episode of REASONABLE DOUBT airing on Monday, July 12 at 10/9c, Lunsford’s brother and wife are relying on Anderson and Fatima’s independent investigation to find the hope that could put their broken family back together.

Additional investigations this season include: the case of Kara Garvin, a drug dealer convicted with a life sentence after her alleged co-conspirator turned her in for a triple homicide; David Thorne, whose family claims Thorne, with an air-tight alibi, was not responsible for masterminding his ex-wife’s murder; Glynn Simmons, who was convicted of a 1974 armed burglary from an eyewitness testimony, but insists he was in another state at the time; Steven Cheban who was convicted of killing his mother-in-law, and whose wife is desperate to know if she should continue to stand by her husband, or finally give up the fight; and more.

ABOUT CHRIS ANDERSON

Detective Sergeant Chris Anderson is a retired homicide detective for the City of Birmingham Police Dept., where during his 21-year tenure, he spent 17 years as an investigator. He has investigated more than 300 homicide cases in one of America’s most dangerous metropolitan cities. Chris also spent several years as a fugitive unit supervisor, where he and his team were responsible for hunting down and apprehending only the most violent fugitives. He is currently working with the District Attorney’s Office as a cold case investigator, and also heads up Birmingham’s Conviction Integrity Unit. Chris grew up in Birmingham and credits his mother, also a retired Birmingham Police Sergeant, for his deep passion for police work and the compassion to pursue justice.

ABOUT FATIMA SILVA

Fatima Silva is a seasoned criminal defense attorney fighting for the accused in courtrooms across California’s San Francisco Bay Area. From a very young age, Ms. Silva wanted to be an attorney and advocate for individuals going through one of the most difficult periods in their life. She firmly believes defending the accused is necessary to protect rights guaranteed by our justice system. Ms. Silva’s knowledge, empathy, and diverse background make her a uniquely zealous advocate. Her passion for justice and unparalleled dedication to her clients led to her being selected to co-star in Reasonable Doubt, alongside Detective Chris Anderson. Ms. Silva resides in San Francisco, California with her husband and son. In her spare time, Ms. Silva teaches trial skills to high school mock trial competitors.

REASONABLE DOUBT is produced for Investigation Discovery by Painless Productions and RPR Media. Jim Casey and Rob Rosen are executive producers for Painless and RPR respectively. For Investigation Discovery, Eugenie Vink is executive producer.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television and the #1 network for women in all of cable. Delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 80 million U.S. households, ID is also available via the network’s TV Everywhere offering, IDGo. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network’s true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

###