Join the Club With Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers – Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass – as They Compete to Freak Each Other Out With the Creepiest Paranormal Videos They Can Find

New 10-Part Series Launches Tuesday, February 9 on discovery+

NEW YORK (January 22, 2021) – If you like to laugh and be freaked out all at once, this is the club for you. Come and party with the paranormal in the all-new series FRIGHT CLUB, launching Tuesday, February 9 exclusively on discovery+ . In a frightening yet friendly competition, paranormal investigators Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers – Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass – come together to freak each other out with the craziest and creepiest paranormal footage they can find. These guys have each faced their fair share of paranormal disturbances, so they know what’s real … and what’s really freaky. It’s an uproarious and jaw-dropping battle of the paranormal. Three of the series’ 10 hour-long episodes will debut on February 9, with a new episode launching every Tuesday thereafter.

In each episode, Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers reveal mind-blowing supernatural footage: everything from UFOs to Bigfoot and ghosts. They’ll speak to the terrified eyewitnesses who captured it, get insight from psychic mediums, ufologists, cryptozoologists and other renowned experts, before ultimately voting on each episode’s “Nightmare Clip” – the most haunting one that’ll keep you up at night!

Season One Overview:

Episode 1 – “Hide Your Kids, Watch the Skies” – Begins Streaming Tuesday, February 9

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers compete to freak each other out with shocking video evidence of the paranormal. Osbourne kicks off the friendly, fright-filled competition with security camera footage featuring what appears to be a ghost creeping through a preschool and brings on a third-generation Bigfoot hunter who claims to have found actual Sasquatch hair. Marcus Harvey talks to an amateur ghost hunter with startling footage of an apparition powerful enough to crumble a solid wood chair. Dalen Spratt unearths eerie evidence from a bar plagued by relentless unexplained activity, and Juwan Mass confronts his own fears about misusing spirit boards. Then, the group witnesses a powerful spiritual phenomenon with a Florida pastor.

Episode 2 – “Phantom Photobomb” – Begins Streaming Tuesday, February 9

Juwan Mass reveals pier-camera footage of a legendary harbinger roaming the Carolinas and a possible demonic spirit captured on camera by a woman camping in the Rockies. Jack Osbourne talks to a man who says he has been filming mini-UFO drones from his balcony and then terrifies the guys with shocking footage of what appears to be a knife-hurling poltergeist. Dalen Spratt unearths clips of an evil clown doll that supposedly breaks up relationships and brings on a guitar shop manager unnerved by unexplained activity throughout the store. Marcus Harvey believes he has found proof of Bigfoot’s existence.

Episode 3 – “Astral Vampire Weekend” – Begins Streaming Tuesday, February 9

Jack Osbourne sets the FRIGHT CLUB bar high with surveillance video of New York bartenders being attacked by a drunken ghost and talks to a woman who claims she can summon UFOs with the video footage to prove it! Dalen Spratt strikes back with official government footage of a fabled Alaskan river monster as well as the haunting recordings of a possible Sasquatch mating call. Juwan Mass puts forth a potential astral vampire caught on camera, and Marcus Harvey shows how dangerous it can be when you provoke a spirit during an investigation.

Episode 4 – “Bigfoot Gets a Pedicure” – Begins Streaming Tuesday, February 16

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers – Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass – strive to scare each other with bizarre footage and eyewitness accounts of a doppelganger-infested seminary, the most haunted restaurant in South Carolina, physical evidence that Bigfoot exists and more.

Episode 5 – “The Hand That Rocks the Cray Doll” – Begins Streaming Tuesday, February 23

Jack Osbourne, Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass attempt to petrify one another with chilling footage from a haunted antique shop, a possessed doll, a shadow figure resembling Slimer and a museum packed like a powder keg with haunted objects!

Episode 6 – “Misty Business” – Begins Streaming Tuesday, March 2

Jack Osbourne, Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass try to scare the hell out of each other with paranormal evidence of uninvited spectral houseguests, a fleet of UFOs, a mind-blowing mirror mishap and an imaginary friend who isn’t so imaginary.

Episode 7 – “Ghosts Gone Wild” – Begins Streaming Tuesday, March 9

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers strive to astonish each other with creepy paranormal evidence of a poltergeist picking on a pair of pugs, a glowing donut-shaped UFO and hilariously disturbing footage of ghosts getting freaky in an old brothel.

Episode 8 – “Scary Poppins” – Begins Streaming Tuesday, March 16

Jack Osbourne, Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass compete to terrorize each other with jaw-dropping evidence of a phantom facing off with a baby, a hotel guest attacked in her sleep by an evil entity, the spirit of a deceased father returning home and more.

Episode 9 – “The Real Werewolves of Florida” – Begins Streaming Tuesday, March 23

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers one-up each other with terrifying evidence of a massive cryptid sprinting through a yard, an evil doll that moves on its own, a violent entity attacking the caretaker of an abandoned elementary school and more.

Episode 10 – “Scream-Filled Donuts” – Begins Streaming Tuesday, March 30

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers freak each other out with footage of a couple terrorized by a jealous entity, a photographer whose life is ruined by sinister spirits, a dad struggling to protect his family from a spectral intruder and more.

A special first look of the premiere episode will air on Travel Channel on Friday, January 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, in advance of the series’ launch on discovery+.

