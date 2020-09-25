ALL NEW EPISODES BEGIN ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 AT 9 P.M. ET/PT,

PLUS A TWO-HOUR HALLOWEEN SPECIAL, ‘GHOST NATION: REUNION IN HELL,’

PREMIERES SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 AT 8 P.M. ET/PT

NEW YORK (September 25, 2020) – Paranormal sightings are on the rise and we need these guys now more than ever. Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, the paranormal investigators responsible for igniting the ghost hunting phenomenon, are back this Ghostober with all new episodes of the hit Travel Channel series, “Ghost Nation,” premiering on Saturday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Each one-hour episode spotlights locations with bigger, edgier mysteries, the danger is more in focus and the mission and what’s at stake are always in the forefront for the team. Not only will the team be helping terrified homeowners, they’re also investigating a deadly, abandoned glass factory, a demonic tattoo parlor and a mansion with a secret room sealed shut for a century, all to help people and their businesses survive. And they are joined by paranormal investigator Shari DeBenedetti to keep a close eye on the monitors, reviewing footage on the hunt for all things paranormal.

Revelers can celebrate Halloween night with the ultimate series crossover, joining forces with old friends Amy Bruni and Adam Berry from “Kindred Spirits.” The ghost hunting teams reunite for the first time in nearly a decade (they starred together on SYFY’s “Ghost Hunters”) to explore frightening activity inside an illustrious Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in “Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell,” a special two-hour episode premiering Saturday, October 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“We are ecstatic to get back to doing what we love, and we have some incredible cases to share,” said Hawes. “We were able to reconnect with our longtime friends Amy Bruni and Adam Berry. It seemed like time had stood still over the last 10 years as we rolled right into investigating and gathering some mind-blowing evidence and experiences.”

“Working with Amy and Adam was an absolute blast and the investigation was phenomenal. It was really interesting meshing our techniques together and it yielded some amazing results,” said Gonsalves.

“You’ll also be seeing some other familiar faces this season as well,” adds Tango. “I’m hoping the more people tune into ‘Ghost Nation,’ the more they will see how accessible we are. We’re here to help everyone, and thankfully, having so many investigators in our network makes it possible for us to do that.”

On all investigations, collecting evidence is just the beginning. With the help of their local contacts, the team embeds themselves in the community, conducting multi-day investigations in an effort to track down the true source of these hauntings and restore peace to the living. Under the United Paranormal Research Organization (UPRO) banner, it isn’t only Hawes, Gonsalves and Tango facing off against an unseen entity. Local paranormal groups, sometimes even the homeowners themselves, join the team as they employ new devices and techniques for confronting and questioning spirits. They’ll do whatever it takes to entice the ghost into telling its story and stop at nothing to get to the bottom of the paranormal phenomena.

In the premiere episode, “Evil Ink,” Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti investigate the paranormal events plaguing the Zone13 Tattoo and Body Piercing shop in New Jersey. They head to the town of Deptford to investigate the tattoo shop where disturbing apparitions, disembodied voices and even physical encounters are threatening the business. After their own investigation, it seems that whatever noises the team are hearing are following them as they move. With all these strange happenings and fresh evidence, the UPRO team will determine if the shop is actually haunted by one of the property’s former owners, a woman named Bertha.

Additional episodes include:

“911 Fear Factory” – Premieres Saturday, October 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to Millville, New Jersey, to help desperate factory owners deal with paranormal events tormenting them and their workers. The owners hope to repurpose a former glass factory and bring jobs to the community, but claims of noises, voices, apparitions and even physical altercations, have ground renovations to a halt. Just as the UPRO team is hot on the trail of what’s causing the activity, a medical emergency jeopardizes the entire investigation.

“Ghost Nation: Reunion In Hell” – Premieres Saturday, October 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

(Two-Hour Crossover Special With Amy Bruni and Adam Berry From “Kindred Spirits”)

In this spine-tingling, two-hour Halloween special, “Ghost Nation” stars Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango are calling in their old paranormal pals, Amy Bruni and Adam Berry of “Kindred Spirits,” to reopen a case that has taken a sinister turn. Seaview Terrace is the 40,000-square-foot Rhode Island mansion famous for being featured on the TV show “Dark Shadows,” but the owners were shocked to find out that a recent visitor – a self-proclaimed warlock – had performed some sort of blasphemous ceremony in the house. Now, they’re experiencing a shift in the mansion’s energy, unleashing something more menacing. The team scours 100 years of history to discover a notorious patchwork past, filled with lavish high society parties and possibly a scandalous murder.

“Evil in the Attic” – Premieres Saturday, November 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti return to Glen Spey, New York, home of the historic – and historically haunted – Burn Brae Mansion. The property owners have called the team back to investigate the recent spike in paranormal activity, which they believe might be caused by a sealed-off room discovered in the attic. Now, UPRO is going to break down the wall and see what secrets lurk inside.

“Antique Shop of Horrors” – Premieres Saturday, November 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to Bozrah, Connecticut, toinvestigate a potential haunting plaguing the Primitive Crow antique shop. After expanding her store,owner Beth Coletti began experiencing a spike in paranormal activity. With customers frightened to return, and her lifelong dream hanging in the balance, the team searches for answers before Beth is forced to shut her doors for good.

“Stairway to Hell” – Premieres Saturday, November 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to central New Jersey to investigate a haunting that hits close to home for Dave. Joined by his father, Bruce Tango, the team descends on the town of Matawan and the striking Colonial-era Burrowes Mansion. On a prior visit to the property, Bruce says he saw the apparition of a little girl, a life-altering sighting that seems to back up one of the many long-held claims of paranormal activity. During their investigation, the team hear unexplained footsteps, voices and other anomalies. Perhaps their most alarming discovery is in the notoriously active attic, site of the property’s former slave quarters – a mysterious set of markings that just might hold the key to unlocking the disturbances rocking Burrowes Mansion.

Go to TravelChannel.com/GhostNation for show extras, behind-the-scenes exclusive videos and photo galleries featuring locations from the show. Fans can check out exclusive content from their favorite shows, a new exclusive web series, "Up Close & Paranormal," with the cast of "Ghost Nation" and "Kindred Spirits."

“Ghost Nation” is produced by Ping Pong Productions for Travel Channel. For Ping Pong, the executive producers are Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and Josh Gates. Jason Hawes and Steve Gonsalves also serve as executive producers on the series, with Beata Ziel as co-executive producer. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Daniel A. Schwartz, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

ABOUT THE “GHOST NATION” TEAM

Jason Hawes has been investigating claims of paranormal activity since 1990, and is regarded as the leading authority in the field of supernatural and paranormal studies. Due to his pioneering efforts, the practice of paranormal investigation has advanced to international phenomenon status. Hawes has handled cases for law enforcement, religious organizations and U.S. government agencies. He formerly served as the co-creator, narrator, producer and star of “Ghost Hunters,” which ran for 11 seasons on the Syfy Channel. Hawes is a New York Times best-selling author of six books on the paranormal and is the creator and co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show, “Beyond Reality Radio.” He is also the founder of the most visited paranormal website in the world, The-Atlantic-Paranormal-Society.com, and he has created a network of paranormal researchers known as “The TAPS Family” that spans the globe with bases in more than 40 U.S. states and 14 countries.

Steve Gonsalves, a former police officer, has been a public speaker and educator about paranormal phenomena for more than 18 years. The paranormal pioneer helped pave the way for a worldwide paranormal explosion as a main cast member of the hit television series “Ghost Hunters,” and also starred in spin-offs “Ghost Hunters Live” and “Ghost Hunters Academy.” Gonsalves started his work in paranormal studies at a very young age and is well-educated in the field, having investigated over 1,000 reportedly haunted locations. He had the privilege of working closely with famed investigator and paranormal pioneer Dr. William G. Roll (Poltergeist) at the Rhine Research Center. Aside from his work on camera, Gonsalves also executive produced the horror short “The Captured Bird,” alongside famed writer and director Guillermo Del Toro, and has executive produced and directed a feature-length documentary to be released later this year. He is currently developing and producing content for television and has an untitled book project in the works.

Dave Tango, better known as “Tango,” is one of the world’s leading paranormal authorities. He is best known as an investigator and tech manager on the hit shows “Ghost Hunters” and “Ghost Hunters Academy.” Tango’s origins in the paranormal can be traced back to the stories his father (an Elizabeth, New Jersey, police officer) told him of his unexplained encounters while on the force. As a child, Tango was always intrigued by mysteries and the unknown, which led him to pursue magic as a serious hobby, and it remains an integral part of what makes Tango tick. He attributes this background to his knack for problem solving and his ability to distinguish between what is real and what’s simply an illusion. Trained by the best in the paranormal field, Tango’s ghost-hunting philosophy is to never be afraid to try new techniques and always experiment in the field. His trademark genuineness and sometimes strange curiosity are what fans most undoubtedly love about him. Aside from being the quirky one at his paranormal day job, Dave has been a fan of stranger things since long before it was cool – from ‘80s synth to video games.

ABOUT TRAVEL CHANNEL

# # #