Modern engineering has helped make everyday life possible. From simple feats such as allowing us to commute from place to place safely, to the extreme and innovative such as storm surge barriers protecting us from deadly floods, engineers are tasked with making our world safer, faster, and more efficient than ever before.

Beginning Wednesday, September 16, Science Channel introduces a night fit for the most extreme engineering enthusiasts with the series premiere of EXTREME ICE MACHINES at 9pm ET/PT followed by the premiere of an all-new series, IMPOSSIBLE FIXES, at 10pm ET/PT.

In EXTREME ICE MACHINES, audiences will meet the humans and machines that tackle the world’s iciest terrain, offering a first-hand look at the sub-zero action. From living among polar bears, to servicing the world’s northern most airport, the incredible engineers behind these innovative machines break down these groundbreaking inventions and prove how they help us to survive in conditions that could otherwise be deadly.

But what happens when these engineering marvels are on the verge of disaster? In IMPOSSIBLE FIXES, viewers meet the dedicated maintenance crews who race against the clock to ensure critical infrastructures are operating as designed every day. In California, fearless technicians’ work at terrifying heights to keep a famous tramway safe. In Eastern Canada, engineers brave the elements to keep the world’s longest bridge over freezing, ice covered waters, open for travelers. As forest fires rage in the remote Canadian wilderness, engineers battle the destructive power of nature and scarcity of vital resources to ensure a fleet of water-bombing aircraft are ready to fly at a moment’s notice.

From keeping machines running in the most extreme temperatures, to repairing structures on the brink of disaster in the direst of circumstances, EXTREME ICE MACHINES and IMPOSSIBLE FIXES offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the many ways engineering keeps our world moving.

EXTREME ICE MACHINES is produced for Science Channel by Nikki Ray Media Agency. For Nikki Ray, Tanya Linton and Cara Volchoff are executive producers. For Science Channel, Lindsey Foster Blumberg is supervising producer. IMPOSSIBLE FIXES is produced for Science Channel by Frantic Films. For Frantic Films, Jamie Brown is executive producer and Jennifer Gross is producer for Science.

