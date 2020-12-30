Series Will Also Stream Concurrently On discovery+ Each Week

All of the STREET OUTLAWS all-stars are back, but this time, it’s every man or woman for themself. While no strangers to the popular Cash Days, these drivers have never seen a double elimination competition to this scale. With more racers and more money on the line, they’re gearing up for a MEGA race with A $600,000 prize pool on the line. Hosted by race-master Boosted GT (Chris Hamilton), STREET OUTLAWS: MEGA CASH DAYS is the most lucrative ever — with 64 of the fastest drivers from all over the country going head-to-head.

The all-new series, STREET OUTLAWS: MEGA CASH DAYS, premieres Monday, January 11 at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery and will stream concurrently on discovery+ each week . In addition to watching STREET OUTLAWS and STREET OUTLAWS: MEGA CASH DAYS on Discovery, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #StreetOutlaws and following STREET OUTLAWS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can also follow discovery+ on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Birthed from the earlier years, before OKC had its own television series, Cash Days has grown with popularity to include more racers and more money. Now, 64 of the most accomplished drivers from the STREET OUTLAWS universe, including names like Daddy Dave, Ryan Martin, Lizzy Musi, Mike Murillo, Birdman, Kye Kelley, Precious Cooper, Murder Nova, and more, converge on one road in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to “go all in” on the most gigantic Cash Days in STREET OUTLAWS history.

And, for the first time in almost three years, longtime rivals JJ Da Boss of The Memphis Street Outlaws and Big Chief of The 405 share the screen and the road, making this a can’t miss opportunity.

This double elimination event, broken into brackets, means winners take home $5,000 per race and $100,000 for the final race. But unlike other competitions, if a driver has a bad night of racing, it’s not totally over – they can come back and win the entire thing via the “losers bracket.”

Will Daddy Dave capture his fifth title and add another notch to his illustrious Cash Days belt? Can Big Chief finally grab that elusive crown he has been seeking for almost a decade—or will it be one of the other 60+ worthy racers who drive home with the money as mega cash days king?

STREET OUTLAWS: MEGA CASH DAYS is produced for Discovery Channel by Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Sam Korkis serving as executive producers. For Discovery, Todd Lefkowitz is executive producer and Greg Wolf is coordinating producer.

