The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home Episodes Begin on Saturday, April 11th at 10am

NEW YORK – April 8, 2020 – Today’s world is changing day-to-day, one thing that will always stay the same is Ree Drummond’s passion for cooking and whipping up delicious meals in the kitchen for her loved ones. Beginning Saturday, April 11th at 10am , viewers can join Ree in a special five-part edition of The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home as she shares her favorite easy to make recipes and comforting dishes, using pantry staples and commonly stocked ingredients. Ree’s daughters Paige and Alex, and nephew Stuart, follow her in the kitchen with their iPhones acting as her camera crew while she prepares simple, mouthwatering meals while staying home.

“During these unprecedented times, audiences have been turning to Food Network for entertainment, ideas on what to make for their families during the quarantine, as well as for comfort from their favorite faces of the Food Network family. We are creating ways for Food Network to continue to be the destination that viewers can rely on with our fresh new content, turning family members into camera crews, and using technology we all have in our pockets.” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “Ree Drummond and her family are giving viewers a look at what quarantine life is like on the ranch, and what recipes she has been making for her family.”

On the first episode, Ree gives a new spin on Taco Shells and Cheese, a delicious mashup of taco meat and mac ‘n cheese with pasta shells as the base, and just like a taco she tops it off with salsa and sour cream. There’s nothing more comforting than a hot bowl of soup, and there’s no other recipe that is as easy to make as Ree’s Italian 11-Can Soup. It’s filled with hearty staple ingredients from the pantry, including beans, corn, and tomato sauce, plus she adds in some spices that will keep stomachs full and taste buds smiling. To accompany a big bowl of the soup, Ree bakes two types of melty cheese toast that are the perfect addition to this meal. For a sweet treat, she whips up a chocolatey Turtle Mug Cake, using a coffee mug and the microwave. The best part of this dessert is that it comes together in 90 seconds flat!

Fans can head to FoodNetwork.com/PioneerWoman to stay up to date on the full schedule of the special The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home episodes and for the quarantine recipes. Plus, they can follow along on social media using #ThePioneerWoman, and share their own homemade meals using #WeCook.

