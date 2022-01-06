In the mysterious world of espionage, the tools and technologies developed for spies are just as critical as the spies themselves. In an all-new Science Channel series, SPYCRAFT, intelligence experts offer an unprecedented look behind the CIA’s most secretive operations throughout history and the fantastic devices that made them possible.

SPYCRAFT premieres Tuesday, January 11 at 10 pm ET/PT on Science Channel.

From Clandestine Collection to ciphers, sabotage, and everything in between, each episode of SPYCRAFT blends history and compelling storytelling to illustrate how cutting-edge technology has transformed the art of espionage and broadened a spy’s capabilities by tenfold.

Throughout this season, viewers will learn how intelligence-gathering has changed and advanced the spy game over the years. Experts such as internationally renowned intelligence historian Keith Melton, and former CIA director of the Office of Technical Service, Robert Wallace, explain how spy tactics such as drone technology and hypersonic missiles are crucial to obtaining classified government secrets during war. They also reveal how poison has become one of the most popular weapons of choice for assassinations.

SPYCRAFT is produced for Science Channel by Big Media. For Science Channel, Lindsey Foster Blumberg is Executive Producer, Jennifer Gross is Producer, and Robyn Salzman is Associate Producer.

