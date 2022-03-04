HOFFMAN FAMILY GOLD Premieres Friday, March 25 at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

(LOS ANGELES) – When gold runs in your veins, you can’t stay away forever. Todd Hoffman started Discovery’s gold mining craze. Four years after he walked away from his tumultuous mining career to focus on his family, Todd has been given an opportunity too good to pass up and is returning to Alaska for one final shot at redemption. With his father Jack and his son Hunter in tow, will the Hoffman’s be able to save a struggling mine for the ultimate payday? Or have they bitten off more than they can mine? HOFFMAN FAMILY GOLD premieres on Friday, March 25 at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery after the “Gold Rush” finale and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+. Starting Friday, April 1, new episodes will be airing at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

Love him or hate him, fans of Discovery’s #1-rated show “Gold Rush” have watched Todd Hoffman from the very beginning when the original dreamer took to mining and launched the franchise. Todd has excavated mine after mine for a chance to strike it rich in gold. After hanging up his gold pan more than four years ago, Todd is banking his future mining career on turning around a rundown mine far off the grid 80 miles north of Nome, Alaska. With Alaska’s unforgiving weather, rookie crews and beat up equipment, the mine is struggling to keep operations going. Trying to save this mine is a big gamble for Todd, but if he is successful, he will secure the mining rights for the next decade and could build a family legacy. But Todd arrives on site with just seven weeks before winter rolls in. Will Todd, Jack and Hunter Hoffman along with their crew be able to find enough gold to get this mine in the black? Or will this be the last mining chapter for the Hoffmans?

In HOFFMAN FAMILY GOLD, Todd’s taking on this huge risk and potentially bigger reward with the team he trusts most. Todd’s father Jack and his son Hunter will be making the long trek to Alaska along with a veteran crew of gold miners including Jim Thurber, foreman Andy Spinks and bush mechanic Randy Hubler. How will the current crew react when Todd and his team arrive? Will Randy be able to fix all the failing equipment? But most importantly, will they all be able to work together to find gold?

Follow the conversation on social media with #HoffmanFamilyGold, and follow Discovery on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates.

Hoffman Family Gold was produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian, Mike Nichols and Franco Porporino Jr. as executive producers. Michael Gara is executive producer for the Discovery Channel, along with coordinating producer Greg Wolf.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About Pilgrim Media Group

Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate company headed by Emmy®-winning producer Craig Piligian, produces a diverse slate of unscripted and scripted programming across all platforms. The company is behind hit series and projects like “Ghost Hunters,” “American Chopper,” “Fast N’ Loud,” the “Street Outlaws” and Wicked Tuna franchises, “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” “Bring It!,” “The Ultimate Fighter” and “High on the Hog.” Among Pilgrim’s feature documentaries are the award-winning films “Soufra” and “Tre Maison Dasan,” now streaming on Hulu and PBS.org, respectively; revelatory profile “The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story” for YouTube Premium; and Sundance’s 2020 Festival Favorite Award winner, “Giving Voice.” Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) is a majority investor in Pilgrim.

###