(New York) – A lost Japanese treasure hidden from the Allies at the end of WWII. A mission by the Monuments Men to retrieve holy relics taken by the Nazi’s from across Europe. An unusual boat-shaped rock formation believed to be the physical remains of Noah’s Ark. In an all new season of FORBIDDEN HISTORY, experts weigh history with hoax and fact with fiction to uncover the truth behind history’s most notorious and remarkable stories.

The new season of FORBIDDEN HISTORY premieres Sunday, April 5 at 9pm ET/PT on Science Channel with a special two-hour premiere episode.

In this season of FORBIDDEN HISTORY, viewers travel around the world to uncover the remarkable stories that have changed the course of history. Preserved in Italy’s Turin Cathedral is one of Christianity’s most cherished relics – the Turin Shroud. Believed to be the burial cloth in which Jesus Christ was wrapped following his crucifixion over 2,000 years ago, the Turin Shroud could be the key to proving the existence of Jesus Christ. But is it real or are there other explanations that could explain its mysterious properties?

Considered one of the greatest wonders in the world, pyramids can be found across the globe in places such as Egypt, Cambodia, Greece, Sudan and Italy. But how much do we really know about them and did each of these different civilizations independently create the same structure or were they given a blueprint by a common ancestor?

Throughout FORBIDDEN HISTORY, experts investigate the thrilling true stories of some of history’s greatest treasures, long-held conspiracy theories, ancient ruins and lost civilizations.

FORBIDDEN HISTORY is produced for Science Channel by Like A Shot Entertainment. For Like A Shot, Henry Scott and Bruce Burgess are executive producers. For Science Channel, Lindsey Foster Blumberg is supervising producer.

About Science Channel

Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery, Inc. is the home of all things science around the clock, including series such as MYTHBUSTERS, OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF SCIENCE, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, UNEARTHED, and MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED. Science Channel’s programming also includes timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality entertainment across all Science Channel assets including: Science Channel television network, available in more than 63 million homes in the U.S; complimentary Video On Demand offering; SCI Go app allowing viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime; deep video, interactive storytelling and virtual reality at www.sciencechannel.com; and conversations on Science Channel’s popular social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via @ScienceChannel.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###