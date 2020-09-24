For years the Raney family has helped novice homesteaders around the country save their homesteads from brink of failure and helped to bring their dreams of living off the grid to life. Now, inspired by years’ worth of rescues, Marty Raney will attempt his greatest recue of all – his very own 40-acre homestead. In an all new series, HOMESTEAD RESCUE: RANEY RANCH, the Raneys take on the most ambitious project the family has ever attempted, to build a multi-generational homestead.

HOMESTEAD RESCUE: RANEY RANCH premieres Tuesday, October 6 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery.

After countless rescues taking them around the country much of the year, the Raneys find themselves overdue for a little saving themselves. Marty has decided to build their dream log cabin on a previously inaccessible part of the land where it will sit 300-feet up on a cliff. The new location will give him access to previously unattainable resources and become the hub to a multi-generational paradise equipped with green house, garden, workshop, and cabins for his kids.

In the season premiere, Marty must get creative to get thousands of pounds of vital gear and materials across a raging river to his property to begin the epic project. He decides to attempt the risky crossing in his work truck which proves much more dangerous than he expected.

With only 6 weeks to complete the project before getting back on the road to rescue others, Marty must put decades of homesteading expertise to the test, as the Raneys must fight the clock, the elements, and the ‘cliffs of insanity’ to complete the new and improved Raney Ranch. Will this be the ultimate master class in homesteading, or has Marty finally met his match?

HOMESTEAD RESCUE is produced for Discovery by All3Media America and Raw Television. For All3Media America, Tim Pastore, Rebekah Fry and Tim Eagan serve as Executive Producers. For Discovery, John Slaughter serves as Executive Producer, and Jessica Mollo serves as Associate Producer.

