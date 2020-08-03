In 2018, Captain Clemens Gabriel, along with his family, including daughters aged five and six, and a group of modern-day explorers, set out on the adventure of a lifetime. They would journey through The Northwest Passage – one of the most dangerous nautical sea routes in the world located between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans through the Arctic. Known for its beauty and deceptive calm, many have attempted it, but very few have succeeded.

In an all new Discovery Channel series, EXPEDITION TO THE EDGE, Captain Clemens and his rag tag group of family and friends will quickly learn the price of adventure when a voyage with friends unravels into a life-or-death crisis forcing all hands-on-deck.

EXPEDITION TO THE EDGE premieres Sunday, August 23 at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery . In addition to watching on Discovery Channel, viewers can stream it live by downloading the Discovery GO app. Follow Discovery on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter for the latest updates and join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #ExpeditiontotheEdge.

After several record-breaking summers of warm temperatures in the Arctic, Captain Clemens Gabriel and his crew of family and friends were 1 of 23 ships who expected smooth sailing as they attempted the perilous Northwest Passage through the Arctic in 2018. However, after setting sail from The Marshall Islands to tackle the impossible, they quickly encountered the coldest season in quarter century. 21 ships turned back immediately, but Captain Clemens Gabriel made the shocking decision to push through.

Equipped with a 40-year-old boat, no formal training and no financial backing, the crew is a self-sustaining and unfunded group of modern explorers who must fix and correct every hardship and obstacle that stands in their way using only elbow grease and ingenuity.

With an unfiltered look at the motivations, fears and struggles of the crew who survived a perilous 8-month journey into the legendary Northwest Passage, EXPEDITION TO THE EDGE is the story of one family on their epic, emotionally charged journey to follow their dream and have the adventure of a lifetime.

EXPEDITION TO THE EDGE is produced for Discovery by Best Production Company and All3Media America. The series is executive produced by Jeff Garcia and Kevin Bartel (Best Production Company), Tim Pastore (All3Media America), Kyle Wheeler (Discovery), and Nico Edwards and Jennifer Tocquigny, co-executive produced by Tim Beers and produced by Ethan Galvin (Discovery).

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About Best Production Company

Best Production Company, an All3Media America company, is a premium production company specializing in cinematic, story driven content with a mission to challenge conventions and raise the content bar for an ever-evolving global audience and marketplace. Taking a bespoke handcrafted approach to storytelling, it’s all about quality over quantity with our creative hand touching every single series from incubation of idea to final delivery. Their slate already includes “Bad Chad Customs” (Discovery), “Dead By Dawn” (Nat Geo Wild), with plans for many more innovative series in 2020 and beyond.

About All3Media America

All3Media America is the U.S. arm of global independent television, film and digital production group All3Media. With teams in Los Angeles and New York, All3Media America’s portfolio companies are responsible for hits that include the Emmy Award-winning Undercover Boss for CBS, the Emmy Award-winning United Shades of America for CNN, Chrisley Knows Best for USA, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back for FOX and Uncharted for National Geographic, the Emmy Award-winning Cash Cab for Discovery, Worst Cooks in America for Food Network and Betrayed for Investigation Discovery. All3Media’s unique federal structure, a model followed in both the U.S. and worldwide, encourages the creative and strategic independence of its growing roster of production companies. Today comprised of over 40 global production companies and counting, All3Media is one of the largest production houses in the world. All3Media is owned jointly between Discovery Communications and Liberty Global.

###