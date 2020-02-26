DREAM JOBS WITH CHRIS HOY is available exclusively on MOTORTREND, the new streaming service with the greatest selection of motoring shows

Sir Chris Hoy, MBE is Great Britain’s joint-most successful Olympic athlete of all time, winning six gold medals and one silver during his awe-inspiring career as a track-cyclist. But since his retirement from competitive cycling in 2013, he’s been fulfilling another dream – competing in the world of professional motorsport.

MotorTrend’s brand new six-part series, and first International commission, DREAM JOBS WITH CHRIS HOY follows him as he pushes himself to the max to master some of the toughest, but most exhilarating, motoring disciplines in the world.

“MotorTrend is the dream destination for motoring fans, with the greatest selection of automotive shows and standout specials available on-demand. As we expand in the UK, we are keen to work with the best of Britain’s talent, cars and locations, and with Dream Jobs with Chris Hoy we have some exhilarating programming from a true superstar” said Francis Keeling, Head of International Growth & Business Development for MotorTrend. “Chris’ passion for motorsport is unquestionable and having the opportunity to capture the Olympic gold medallist continuously push his body, mind and automotive know-how to the limit with each new challenge has been an amazing privilege.”

An avid petrolhead, Hoy jumped at the opportunity in 2016 to take part in the world’s most demanding motorsport endurance race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, finishing 17th in a field of 60 on his debut in an LMP2 race car. But he had no intention of stopping there. He’s now in search of the most adrenaline-charged experiences on four-wheels, from drifting to monster trucks, and everything in between.

In each episode, we’ll join the British Olympian as he travels the world to discover the thrills, sacrifices and commitment involved in landing – and excelling in – the greatest jobs in the motoring world. Watch as Hoy experiences these jobs first-hand and attempts to master the techniques needed to succeed, before participating in some of the most fiercely fought competitions in sport.

To triumph in these fields, Hoy must learn completely different skill sets, skills that usually take years to master. Along the way, he will be helped by incredible mentors in each of the disciplines: World Rallycross, monster trucks, Ken Block’s Gymkhana Grid, Formula E, drifting and circuit racing in a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport. He will meet these experts, learn their secrets, and then get behind the wheel to see if he’s got what it takes.

