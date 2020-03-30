Season Premiere Tests the Endurance of Paranormal Explorers Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden and Tanner Wiseman as They Spend the Night Inside Minnesota’s Infamous Nopeming Sanatorium

NEW YORK (March 30, 2020) – Buckle up for another fright-fueled season of Travel Channel’s “Destination Fear” – a haunted road trip turned terrifying sleepover – premiering Wednesday, April 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Brother and sister duo, Dakota Laden and Chelsea Laden, and best friend Tanner Wiseman, along with camera operator Alex Schroeder, confront their fears once again, as they pile into their RV and hit the road on a nail-biting cross-country journey to pursue paranormal evidence, spending the night inside America’s most haunted abandoned buildings over six hour-long episodes.

“Our last road trip was extremely intense, and it took a major toll on us – mentally and physically,” said Dakota Laden. “We had to really think about how much more we could handle – even Alex, who has been critical in capturing all of the action as our cameraman. But curiosity got the best of us. Our ability to withstand fear will be tested like never before.”

Lured by the unknown and with a greater understanding of fear, the crew explores a whole new set of abandoned locations with grim haunted histories and restless spirits lurking within. Only this time the destinations remain a surprise, not just to Chelsea and Tanner, but to Dakota as well, as they each take turns picking a haunted hot spot, challenging each other in unique ways. After exploring reports of paranormal activity, they separate to sleep alone in the dark … and that’s the moment when fear really takes over.

“This experience brings a whole new meaning to the idea of ‘getting ghosted,’” said Chelsea Laden. “No matter how frightening these places are, or how terrifying the paranormal activity we encounter, we can’t turn away. We’re infatuated with the unknown.”

“We are taking things even further this time,” said Tanner Wiseman. “Better equipped by what we learned from the first trip, we’re exploring even scarier places that we didn’t dare visit before. We’re chasing the fear now, not letting it chase us.”

In the season premiere, Dakota surprises Chelsea and Tanner by taking them back to where it all began: Nopeming Sanatorium in Duluth, Minnesota, a frightening location that loomed menacingly near their childhood homes. Dakota has been itching to investigate this 118-year-old building for years, but never had the courage to set foot inside. The site of 1,500 deaths, Nopeming’s history runs rampant with murder, suicide and sinister spirits. Now, the team will finally confront their childhood fears as they explore and spend the night inside one of Minnesota’s most paranormally active locations. What happens to the group during their overnight is an experience they will never forget, replete with poltergeist activity and a chilling encounter with the disturbed spirit of a former maintenance man.

Along their journey the team will make stops at the Yorktown Memorial Hospital in Yorktown, Texas; Old Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge, Montana; Hill View Manor in New Castle, Pennsylvania; Cambria County Jail in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania; and the Sheboygan County Insane Asylum in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where they will be the first paranormal team to spend the night inside a building that has never before been investigated on television.

Go to TravelChannel.com/DestinationFear for exclusive behind-the-scenes videos and photos. Plus, check out the brand-new digital series “Up Close & Paranormal” where, in an intimate discussion, the “Destination Fear” cast will share insight into their investigative tactics, advice for up-and-coming investigators and more. Follow @TravelChannel and #DestinationFear on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for additional content and updates. Follow the team on Twitter: @DakotaLaden, @ChelseaLaden and @Tanner_Wiseman

“Destination Fear” is produced by MY Entertainment for Travel Channel. For MY Entertainment, the executive producers are Michael Yudin, Joe Townley, Zak Bagans and co-executive producer, Jonathan Grosskopf. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Christine Shuler, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

ABOUT THE TEAM

Dakota Laden was born in Burnsville, Minnesota, and started making amateur movies at the age of 7, with a home video camera his older sister Chelsea sold him! At age 12, he began sharing his videos on YouTube – which was primarily made up of comedy shorts and a few music, prank and experimental videos sprinkled in. It wasn’t until high school that Dakota realized that exploring scary and haunted locations was his true passion, and he began looking for exciting and scary new places to explore and film. In 2011, he made five YouTube videos to copy the style of his favorite TV show at the time, “Ghost Adventures,” which earned him an actual guest appearance on the show after he caught the eye of star Zak Bagans. In 2015, he made his paranormal documentary, “Trail to Terror,” with his sister Chelsea and best friend Tanner. Because of his interest in the paranormal and exceptional camera work, Dakota was invited by Bagans to become a part of the “Ghost Adventures” crew, which honed his paranormal investigating skills. Dakota’s YouTube channel currently contains 250 videos, with a combined 8 million views and 65,000 subscribers.

Chelsea Laden is currently an optometry student at Illinois College of Optometry. She was a Division I NCAA ice hockey starting goaltender for a top five nationally ranked team (Quinnipiac University ‘15). Upon graduating, she was the first goalie to sign in the inaugural season of the National Women’s Hockey League. In addition to playing in the NWHL, Chelsea also was part of the USA Women’s National Hockey Program. Chelsea has always been intrigued by, and excited to explore, abandoned and haunted locations. She loves the rush of being scared but also likes learning the history of the places she visits. Chelsea will always push herself to her limits but signing up for this experiment is one of the greatest challenges she has faced, both emotionally and physically.

Tanner Wiseman grew up with a passion for filming, comedy and Minnesota football. As a teenager, he created videos on YouTube with Dakota, and it was during this time he realized that his lifelong dream was to become a filmmaker and storyteller. Tanner attended Augsburg University in Minneapolis where he earned a degree in marketing and management while playing college football. Growing up, Tanner was intrigued by scary stories and abandoned locations, and would plan weekend trips with his friends to visit and explore haunted locations. Never one to turn away from danger, he jumped on the opportunity to once again join his childhood friends, Dakota and Chelsea, on this latest haunted trail, eager to face scarier stories and more terrifying haunts.

ABOUT TRAVEL CHANNEL

For the bold, daring and spontaneous; those adventurers who embrace the thrill of the unexpected; those risk-takers who aren’t afraid of a little mystery; if you’re up for anything, down for whatever, and above all, love great stories, journey on to Travel Channel. We’re more than you expect and everything you didn’t know you were looking for. Reaching more than 79 million U.S. cable homes, Travel Channel is the world’s leading travel media brand. Fans also can visit Travel Channel for more information or interact with other fans through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Travel Channel is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

# # #