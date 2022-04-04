New York [April 4, 2022] Tiffany Haddish, the Emmy® Award, GRAMMY Award® and BET Award winning comedian, actress, producer and author, will give her best friend of 20 years a special home renovation in the Monday, April 18 season premiere of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU. Airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and also available to stream on discovery+, the episode will spotlight Selena, who is like a sister to Tiffany and has been a lifeline for her through the highest and lowest points of her life. Working with real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, Tiffany will surprise Selena with a breathtaking update to her kitchen, living area and guest bathroom.

“This is my best friend and someone that I care about tremendously,” said Tiffany. “I love how we take care of each other and this is my way of taking care of her.”

Selena’s dated home has some character, but with two children and multiple pets, she needs major upgrades to increase its durability, functionality and style. Arriving armed with big design ideas to elevate Selena’s spaces, Tiffany will swing a sledgehammer to knock out cabinets, help tile the new bathroom floor and hand pick modern finishes for the renovation.

“My friend deserves the best,” added Tiffany. “She sacrifices for so many people and she does such awesome things for others. I feel like this is the least I could do for her.”

Celebrity IOU spotlights Hollywood A-listers who wield sledgehammers and pick up power tools to help an extraordinary person in their lives get the renovation they need. The series features Drew and Jonathan and their celebrity friends as they inspire, entertain and bring fans to happy tears with deeply personal stories of gratitude. Working together with the Brothers, the celebs get their hands dirty to surprise their deserving friends and mentors with the stunning home overhauls. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

Fans are invited to visit HGTV's digital platforms for additional fresh content from the new season of Celebrity IOU. In addition, viewers can watch the episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres—Mondays at 9 p.m.

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

