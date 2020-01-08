— Best Primetime Yearly Performance in 16 Years among P/W25-54 and W18-49 —

— TLC Logged Growth Five Nights a Week in P/W25-54 —

(NEW YORK) – The holidays may be over, but the celebration continues with TLC achieving record ratings in 2019! Highlights include:

TLC was the #1 fastest growing ad-supported cable network in Prime in 2019 with P/W25-54, W18-49 and P2+.

On the strength of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, TLC was #1 network on Sunday nights with all key demos (P/W25-54/18-49/18-34).

TLC rose in the overall ad-supported cable rankings, becoming the #2 cable network with W25-54/18-49 and #3 with W18-34, and saw single to double-digit growth on five nights of the week among P/W25-54.

TLC was the #1 most social network on Facebook for reality programming. Facebook-owned engagement about TLC programming increased by over 50% compared to the previous year.

Source: Nielsen, 2019 (12/31/18-12/29/19); 2018 (01/01/18-12/30/18). Prime = 8-11pm. Data based on Program Based Daypart (000s). L+3, Cov Rtg/(000s). Prior to 2005 only Live Data is available. “Fastest Growing” includes only nets with 70000+ UE.

###