— WORLD’S SMALLEST WOMAN: MEET JYOTI premieres Thursday, July 9 at 10pm ET/PT —

–CONJOINED TWINS: INSEPARABLE premieres Thursday, July 16 at 10pm ET/PT —

–MY PREGNANT HUSBAND premieres Thursday, July 23 at 10pm ET/PT —

(Los Angeles, CA) — TLC has always shined a light on and given voice to the overlooked, the underrepresented and the misunderstood. This July, the network proudly continues that tradition by celebrating several truly extraordinary people who have persevered despite great adversity. Beginning Thursday, July 9 at 10pm ET/PT, the network will launch a new series of specials focused on Extraordinary People: WORLD’S SMALLEST WOMAN: MEET JYOTI, CONJOINED TWINS: INSEPARABLE, and MY PREGNANT HUSBAND.

“TLC honors people from all walks of life in our programming,” said Rick Holzman, SVP Programming & Strategy, TLC. “These specials tell the unique and remarkable stories of people who face overwhelming challenges every day of their lives. And, while their conditions are extremely rare, those at the center of each story yearn for love, understanding, and a sense of belonging. We at TLC are proud to be the platform to share their stories, their struggles and their strength.”

WORLD’S SMALLEST WOMAN: MEET JYOTI

Standing 24-inches tall and weighing just 12 pounds, Jyoti Amge is the smallest woman in the world. And while this 26-year-old may be pint-sized, that hasn’t prevented her from living a super-sized life. Well known for her role on “American Horror Story,” Jyoti and her family visit the U.S. from India to explore career opportunities and soak up American culture, from bowling to shopping to pizza. But Jyoti is also in America for a far more serious reason: she is hoping to find a doctor to address a debilitating health issue she has endured for years—two broken legs. However, if surgery is her only option, will she be comfortable moving forward, given the potential risks?

CONJOINED TWINS: INSEPARABLE

When conjoined twins Carmen and Lupita were born, their parents faced an impossible dilemma: surgically separate them even though only one twin might survive or allow them to stay together forever. The twins are two distinct people with separate personalities sharing not only their body but every moment of their young adult lives. Their inspirational story explores the challenges they face every day as they fight for their independence and prepare to tackle college life away from home.

MY PREGNANT HUSBAND

MY PREGNANT HUSBAND highlights the unique pregnancy journeys of two couples as they try to expand their families, but with a twist: the transgender husband is carrying the baby. Each couple faces unprecedented trials as they attempt to bring a child into their lives, whether it’s coming out to neighbors who didn’t know the husband was transgender or almost getting arrested by police officers who mistake a pregnant belly for stolen goods. At their core, these are universal stories of love, family and the great lengths to which some will go to grow their family.

WORLD’S SMALLEST WOMAN is produced by Discovery Studios for TLC. CONJOINED TWINS: INSEPARABLE is produced by Barcroft Studios. MY PREGNANT HUSBAND is produced by Crazy Legs Productions for TLC.