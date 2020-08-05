PIMPLE POPPER: BEFORE THE POP Premieres September 3 at 10:00p.m. ET/PT

TLC medical series fans will be delighted to hear the following four words: the doctors are in! This September, TLC’s “Medical Marvels” on Thursday nights return with more shock, awe and heartfelt healing, as viewers get up close and personal with the beloved docs of DR. PIMPLE POPPER and MY FEET ARE KILLING ME during their virtual, quarantine-safe patient consultations.

These telemedicine appointments play a crucial role for the doctors and their patients, determining if they can offer the hope of solving their ailments in the future. Here’s what’s in store in September:

PIMPLE POPPER: BEFORE THE POP Premieres September 3 at 10p.m. ET/PT

In this new series, DR. PIMPLE POPPER returns with more pops than ever as Dr. Sandra Lee comes to the rescue by taking virtual appointments with patients who can’t visit her office in-person. She reviews the cases via telemedicine and offers help to people with some of the most extreme skin conditions viewers have ever seen, many which have been festering and worsening during the pandemic. And, while a big part of an in-person visit with Dr. Lee features her rolling, squeezing, pinching and touching patients’ skin tissue, in BEFORE THE POP, patients must take matters into their own hands, quite literally! Viewers will watch as patients take Dr. Lee’s careful direction and do some gentle poking and prodding themselves during their video appointments. After virtually connecting, Dr. Lee will give patients the answer they long to hear: whether or not she can help them and take them on as a patient in the future.

MY FEET ARE KILLING ME: FIRST STEPS Premieres September 10 at 10:30p.m. ET/PT

Quarantining at home hasn’t stopped everyone’s favorite foot fixers from helping patients with their foot troubles. Dr. Brad and Dr. Ebonie are teaming up with the compassionate and intelligent Dr. Sarah Haller, who is joining the medical series and has been working alongside Dr. Brad for years, on all new episodes of MY FEET ARE KILLING ME: FIRST STEPS. In the midst of a world shutdown by COVID-19, these dynamic foot doctors pledge to help shocking podiatric cases, one video call at a time. Each 30-minute episode will follow three patients as they undergo virtual consultations to begin their journey towards surgeries that will leave their feet radically transformed and their lives changed forever. COVID toes have nothing on these cases!

