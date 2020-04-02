–Five One-hour Episodes begin Monday, April 20 at 9 PM ET/PT–

(Los Angeles, CA) – For the couples featured across the 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise, their relationships have been tested by distance, cultural and religious differences, skeptical families, language barriers and much more. Now, like the rest of the world, their lives and love are facing an unfathomable challenge of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In this timely series, TLC checks in with couples and individuals from the series launch in 2014 all the way through today, learning how their lives are being affected by COVID-19. Through a combination of self-shot footage and remote video interviews with producers, viewers will follow along as our current and former couples navigate how to get through this time. The special 90 DAY FIANCÉ: SELF-QUARANTINED episodes will include dozens of couples and individuals from current and past seasons and will premiere on Monday, April 20 at 9 PM ET/PT.

“Over the past six years, TLC has traversed 34 countries around the globe to capture couples as they’ve battled distance and obstacles along their path to love, but like the rest of us, they’ve never endured a challenge quite like this,” said Howard Lee, President and General Manager, TLC. “So many fans have been curious about how their favorite couples and individuals are holding up during the crisis, so we’ve asked them to self-film and share their lives in quarantine with all of us. Their stories hold a lens to the world, from anxiety and cabin fever to laughter and inspiration. We’re humbled and pleased they’ve opened their hearts and homes to TLC audiences during this unprecedented time.”

A sampling of the couples and individuals featured in 90 DAY FIANCÉ: SELF-QUARANTINED include:

TLC is dedicated to giving back to the community during this difficult time. Helping feed children in need of school meals during COVID-19, its parent company Discovery, Inc. has partnered with No Kid Hungry to launch its Turn Up: Fight Hunger campaign. For more information, please visit https://turnup.org.

‘90 DAY FIANCÉ: SELF-QUARANTINED’ is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, for TLC.

