Plunge into All Things ‘90 Day Fiancé’ with TLC Insiders, Premiering Tuesday, December 1

(Los Angeles, CA) – TLC is giving fans of the juggernaut 90 Day Fiancé franchise even more to love with the launch of 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE PODCAST. Each episode will reveal exclusive content and must-hear interviews from the cast, along with special guests dishing on everyone’s favorite show. The podcast is set to launch on Tuesday, December 1, just in time for the December 6 premiere of 90 DAY FIANCÉ Season 8.

Every Tuesday, TLC “insider” hosts Mike and Alexa will break down the latest episodes and dive deep into the drama, from the wildest to the most unbelievable moments across the franchises. Fans can listen to catch ups with past and current cast members, and hear discussions around the pitfalls of long-distance love, language barriers, and cross-cultural relationships. Brought to you by TLC, 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE PODCAST will include special series announcements and insiders’ perspectives to satisfy 90 Day fans’ thirst for details.

“We have continued to feed the 90 Day superfan appetite with franchise expanders, yet there was one platform left untapped, until now,” said Cameron Curtis, Vice President, Multi-Platform Strategy & Digital Media, TLC. “We’re excited to bring viewers even further under the 90 Day tent, up-close and personal with our 90 Day couples as they share their international love stories in this intimate, unvarnished way,” said Curtis.

Subscribe to 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE PODCAST on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcast and follow 90 Day Fiancé TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest on all things 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE PODCAST. Join the conversation using #90DayFiance.

*90 Day Fiancé : Before the 90 Days is the #1 series on Cable among W25-54/18-49/18-34 in 2020-td.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope, and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life’s milestone moments. TLC is the #1 primetime ad-supported cable network across key female demos

TLC is a global brand available in more than 85 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere through TLC GO – the network’s TVE offering featuring live and on demand access to complete seasons. A destination online, TLC.com offers in-depth fan sites and exclusive original video content. Fans can also interact with TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest. TLC is part of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories to satisfy curiosity and captivate superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands.

###