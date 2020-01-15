–The Series Stars Beloved Drag Queens Alexis Michelle, BeBe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor–

LOS ANGELES — Following its buzzed-about 2019 special, today TLC proudly announces the series premiere of DRAGNIFICENT!, featuring some of America’s most beloved drag queens as they flip the switch and sprinkle their glitz on people who desperately wish for a mega- makeover as part of an upcoming life milestone. The series will take viewers on a loud, outrageous and heartwarming ride as the queens help each person reveal the best version of themselves—inside and out. DRAGNIFICENT! will premiere in April, 2020.

“The response to our special with Alexis, BeBe, Jujubee and Thorgy last year was an enthusiastic ‘heck yeah,’ and we are so proud to bring them all back for a full season run in DRAGNIFICENT!,” said Howard Lee, President and GM, TLC. “TLC viewers love our tears-of-joy stories of transformation, self-discovery and self-love. We can’t think of a better treat for viewers than following four of America’s favorite drag queens as they help someone feel as fabulous and confident as they deserve to be.”

At the heart of DRAGNIFICENT! are makeovers that tug on the heartstrings, with a team of experts who tackle their challenges by drawing on their individual expertise and overall fabulousness: Alexis Michelle is a makeup artist, specializing in weddings and special events; BeBe is an experienced event planner who can transform any room into a fantasy space; Jujubee, a fashion expert known for her dynamic and iconic looks, draws on her deep knowledge in drag couture and women’s fashion; and Thorgy Thor is a classically trained musician who knows how to get the party started.

In each episode, the cast will help someone reimagine their appearance for a special day and reveal themselves as they have only dreamed, while taking viewers on a touching journey of their life and struggles to this point. Whether it be a bride who wants to feel beautiful walking down the aisle, an alumna who wants to strut her stuff at an upcoming high school reunion, or a woman coming to terms with her new body after losing a massive amount of weight, there is nothing our queens can’t tackle.

No matter how big the event or transformation, our fairy godmothers are just the team needed to give these people the confidence, courage and grace they need to be their best at the biggest moments of their lives.

Meet our cast:

ALEXIS MICHELLE https://www.instagram.com/alexislives/:

One of the top five contestants from Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Alexis Michelle is a Drag Superstar who always shines onstage. Using her gift of hair and make-up, Alexis has glammed up hundreds of brides for their big day and even been dubbed “brides best friend” by multiple mother of the brides! When she is not glamming up women or touring the world, Alexis stays busy with her solo shows at Broadway’s living room, Feinstein’s/54 Below, and Club Cumming. Alexis’ social media following bolsters over 250k followers, but since her stint on Drag Race, that number is growing because she’s constantly booked for shows and events across the country. Her followers come from far and wide to get a glimpse of her incredible makeup skills. Keep up with her @alexislives and www.alexislivesnyc.com.

BEBE ZAHARA BENET https://www.instagram.com/bebezahara/:

BeBe Zahara Benet, the original winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is first in the long legacy of American Drag Royalty. BeBe has toured the world and conquered the pop charts with her dance hits but not only that, behind the wig, BeBe has been running an event planning business for the past two decades. As a professional event planner, BeBe has orchestrated and decorated hundreds of weddings bringing love and light to brides across the country. Inspired by the sophistication and class of Diana Ross, the edge and boldness of Grace Jones, the sass and fierceness of Beyoncé and her own trademark “savage beauty,” BeBe continues to model, act, perform and release hit music. @Bebezahara can be recognized by any drag fan across the country – she is a true icon having been the first ever winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race. With over 500K social media followers, she keeps her fan base entertained and growing as she drops new viral music videos throughout the year.

THORGY THOR https://www.instagram.com/thorgythor/:

Thorgy Thor is a NYC-based drag performance artist, event host and professional musician. With a degree in Violin and Viola Performance from the Hart School of Music and Purchase Conservatory, Thorgy Thor has performed with over 6 major orchestras, gracing the stages of Town Hall NYC, Le Poisson Rouge, Lincoln Center & Carnegie Hall. As a true expert when it comes to performance and music, Thorgy has coordinated the music for thousands of weddings. Thorgy Thor was also a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 and on RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars” season 3. Thorgy Thor’s fans are dedicated with over 820K followers on social media. You never know what she’s going to do on social and she’s known for being extremely interactive and supportive to her dedicated and growing fanbase. For more melodies on this famous and musical Drag Queen, follow her @thorgythor or check out http://thorgy.com.

JUJUBEE https://www.instagram.com/jujubeeonline/:

Jujubee is the stage name of Airline Inthyrath, a professional drag performer, makeup artist, singer, and comedian from Boston, Massachusetts. Style and beauty have always played a major role in Jujubee’s career. On top of working as a professional makeup artist for MAC cosmetics, Jujubee is one of America’s most beloved fashion Drag Queens with a devoted Instagram following of over half a million. Best known for being a contestant on season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 1 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and a regular guest artist on companion series “RuPaul’s Drag U,” Jujubee is a Queen that continues to inspire men and women alike with her sharp wit and killer looks. Known for being one of the most STUNNING queens ever on to grace the stage of Drag Race, her social media following accurately reflects that. With close to 1.4 Million social media followers, Jujubee is in a category of her own MOTHER DARLING!

