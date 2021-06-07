— Breakout Hit DARCEY & STACEY Returns For a Second Season, Leading a Robust Slate of Returning Shows —

(Los Angeles, Calif.) — TLC is turning up the heat this summer with a sizzling slate of fan-favorite series, including the hotly anticipated return of DARCEY & STACEY, the #1 freshman cable series in 2020. As Darcey and Georgi’s engagement faces unprecedented hurdles, Stacey and Florian are exploring ways to expand their family, despite opposing opinions on how to make it happen. DR. PIMPLE POPPER returns with some of her most challenging cases yet, including a patient whose nose growths are so troublesome that they attract flies. On SAY YES TO THE DRESS, wedding season is back, and brides are flocking to Kleinfeld to make their bridal visions a reality. The doctors of MY FEET ARE KILLING ME work more of their transformational medical magic to change lives, including one patient with a condition so rare, that they’re only the eighth person in the world ever diagnosed with it. MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE is back with Whitney moving onwards and upwards, embracing a move, new career opportunities and a potential new flame. The Plaths of WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE face splintered households and rising tensions when they return.

DARCEY & STACEY – Premieres on Monday, July 19 at 8pm ET/PT

After a tumultuous year of romance and heartbreak, last season wrapped up as Darcey got engaged and Stacey got married. Now, Stacey is hopeful to give the gift of fatherhood to her younger husband, Florian, but at the age of 46, conceiving naturally doesn’t come without its challenges. Will Florian’s strict faith and opposing views on IVF leave the couple praying for a miracle? Darcey is left questioning her engagement to Georgi after a distressing encounter with his ex-wife. Hopeful to take some time and space to think, the twins head to Turkey on a trip of transformations. Will Darcey find it within herself to trust again or will she feel forced to end the engagement and walk away for good? DARCEY & STACEY: PILLOW TALK will premiere on Fridays at 10:30pm ET/PT starting Friday, July 23. Additionally, in the digital series Darcey & Stacey: Inside the Episode, premiering on discovery+ and TLCgo, the Silva twins sit down, spill the tea, and provide commentary on all episodes of the latest season. Join the conversation using #DarceyAndStacey. Darcey & Stacey is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, for TLC.

DR. PIMPLE POPPER – Premieres on Wednesday, July 14 at 9pm ET/PT

Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, is a renowned dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon who is known for treating challenging skin conditions in an effort to help her patients live a life free of discomfort or embarrassment by their particular skin condition. This season, with pandemic safety protocols still in place, Dr. Lee is busier than ever. These brand new episodes will feature some of her most challenging cases to date including a patient who has enormous growths on his nose that drip pus, attract flies and are so large, that he can barely breathe—it is a record-breaking case of rhinophyma; two sisters who reunite and bond over their undiagnosed mystery face bumps; a woman who has been called a monster due to her genetic condition known as neurofibromatosis, that causes head to toe bumps; and a return patient with hopes that Dr. Lee can remove more of her face growths that stem from a birthmark on her face. With some of these cases being so extreme, Dr. Lee occasionally teams up with specialists to provide the best outcome possible. Additionally, in the digital series Dr. Pimple Popper: This Is Zit, premiering on TLCgo and later on discovery+, Dr. Lee goes behind-the-scenes with notable cases and never-before-seen pops. Join the conversation using #DrPimplePopper. DR. PIMPLE POPPER is produced by Ping Pong Productions for TLC.

SAY YES TO THE DRESS – Premieres on Saturday, July 17 at 8pm ET/PT

Wedding season is approaching, and brides are flocking to Kleinfeld, the premier bridal mecca, for help completing their perfect wedding vision! While Randy can’t be in the salon full-time yet, he’s working his magic from afar and ushering in a new virtual era in the Kleinfeld experience. This season, the brides arrive with a renewed energy and fresh set of challenges like a blind bride trying to find her perfect silhouette, a throuple with two brides sharing a budget, and a virtual bride having second thoughts on her pandemic purchase. But some familiar challenges like last minute shopping, over-the-top requests, outspoken entourages and one very picky former dance mom still test the team. And in a special episode, Randy’s former on-set assistant gives us a peek behind the curtain as she searches for her own wedding dress. Plus, weddings take on a new meaning this season as families and friends gather to celebrate for the first time since the pandemic started. Join the conversation using #SYTTD. SAY YES TO THE DRESS is produced by Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, for TLC.

MY FEET ARE KILLING ME – Premieres on Wednesday, August 4 at 10pm ET/PT

Dr. Ebonie, Dr. Brad and Dr. Sarah are back to treat exceptional foot maladies, including a condition so rare that only eight people in the world have ever been diagnosed with it. In these new episodes, the doctors perform transformational work on patients with everything from literal horns to bark-like growths on their feet—they’ll even see a woman who appears to have permanent stilettos on her heels, an extremely rare condition called Olmstead Syndrome. The doctors will use their expertise and compassion to help their patients put their best foot forward to reclaim their lives. Additionally, in the digital series My Feet Are Killing Me: Foot Notes, premiering on TLCgo and later on discovery+, Dr. Brad, Dr. Ebonie, and Dr. Sarah provide their point of view on never-before-seen cases. Join the conversation using the hashtag #MyFeetAreKillingMe. MY FEET ARE KILLING ME is produced by Renegade 83 an Entertainment One Company, for TLC.

MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE – Premieres on Tuesday, August 17 at 9pm ET/PT

This season on MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE, Whitney is showing signs of life after love. With the end of her engagement in the rearview mirror, she’s focused on her future. Her virtual fitness business with friend Jessica is thriving, and a recent move back to her hometown of Greensboro, NC means she’s closer to family and friends. In fact, Buddy is actually living at her house, but he spends the majority of time at his new girlfriend’s place. Whitney is exploring a new relationship of her own, as an online flirtation buds with a man who lives in Paris—the two met while Whitney was taking virtual French lessons, but long distance, especially cross-continental, is never easy, so the two of them are working to figure out exactly what they have. Whitney is also pursuing her goal of receiving her personal training certification, but she soon finds that anti-fat prejudices make it hard to develop a client base. Another dream of Whitney’s—motherhood—remains intact, but her journey is filled with challenges. Meanwhile, living in her hometown means Whitney can spend more time with her parents, but after taking them to receive their second vaccine shot, her mom takes a nasty spill, further tweaking her already-strained back. As the season progresses, Whitney and her gang are fully vaccinated and the world is opening back up, meaning the possibilities are seemingly endless; celebratory trips ensue, but one big question remains: will Whitney get the opportunity to meet her Frenchman in person? Join the conversation using #MyBigFatFabLife. MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE is produced by Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate Company, for TLC.

WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE – Premieres on Tuesday, August 24 at 10pm ET/PT

Last season the Plath family splintered into three separate households: Barry, Kim and their younger kids; Ethan and wife Olivia; and now, Micah and Moriah, teens who also have left the nest. This season, the older kids are still on their own journey to self-discovery but while some Plaths want to make amends with their parents and continue to see their siblings, that’s not the case for everyone. Tensions continue to rise, marriages are tested and new love is blossoming in this all new season. Additionally, in the digital series Plathville: Steamy Nights in Cairo, premiering on discovery+ and TLCgo, follow the couples and singles of Welcome to Plathville as they discuss their favorite love music, keepsakes, and even how they prep for a date. Join the conversation using #WelcomeToPlathville. WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions for TLC.

Catch up on all these shows and more on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. Follow TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest on these series and more.

###