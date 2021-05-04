(Los Angeles, CA) – Everyone’s favorite sMothered pairings are returning along with some brand new mother/daughter duos that will leave jaws on the floor. If you thought you’d seen it all last season, wait until you meet our new pairs who share underwear and exchange Brazilian waxes. These outrageous moments add to the shocking relationships that we couldn’t peel our eyes away from past seasons. While following the lives of these six devoted and extreme duos, viewers will have a front row seat to their unique rituals and unbreakable bonds. sMothered returns on a brand new night and premieres Monday, May 31 at 9PM ET/PT.

Meet the new and returning duos:

Amy & Carina (new) the Hawaii mother/daughter pair are truly inseparable – panty swapping, joint showers, sleeping in the same bed… you name it! They believe they are connected on a spiritual level and knew each other in a past life. Neighbors describe their house as a circus with their 11 animals including two great danes and eight ducks. Even though they love their lifestyle, Amy is starting to realize that she and her daughter may share an unhealthy attachment that prevents them both from having functional romantic relationships. She grapples with the guilt but will she be able to bring herself to break away from it?

Karla & Rykia (new) are Alabama mother and daughter besties whose “closeness” includes exchanging Brazilian waxes! They share everything together and are always on the same page. Karla loves to meddle in all her kids’ lives and while Rykia seems to love it, her brother Rasheed feels the complete opposite. He is so turned off by their need to over share inappropriate information that he has put off introducing his girlfriend of 9 months. As new developments happen in Karla’s life and her childrens, she tries to hold on to her bestie and keep everything the same.

Lisa & Lauren (new) Lisa and Lauren are two southern belles who act more like sisters than mother and daughter. There’s no such thing as boundaries with these two. They facetime while they take baths, wax each other’s mustaches and Lauren constantly sleeps over at her mother’s house, despite the fact that it causes friction with her wife, Laura Leigh. Lauren and her wife have been trying to conceive a child for two years and are taking a break to save some money. At least that’s what her wife thinks! Lisa and Lauren have other plans to make sure Lauren is able to have the family of her dreams.

Sunhe & Angelica (returning) share a vault-like tightness that somehow Angelica’s fiancé Jason has been able to crack…sort of. When Angelica and Jason announce their engagement and pregnancy to their families, things go downhill fast. Not only do Angelica and Jason have Sunhe’s options to consider, but now Jason’s mom is in the picture and she isn’t going back home anytime soon! What is supposed to be the happiest time for a couple leaves Angelica wondering if she wants to marry Jason at all.

Kathy & Cristina (returning) the loud Italian duo from Chicago are living apart again after Carlo quit his job at his family’s pizzeria and cancelled Cristina’s plan for a home renovation. Once the pandemic hit, Carlo decided he wanted to open his own pizzeria, and Cristina became a business owner overnight. With the stress of the new business, Cristina pulls away from Kathy, who is desperately clinging to their old traditions. But Kathy won’t give up, and finds ways to insert herself back into her daughter’s life, whether Carlo wants her there or not!

Dawn & Cher (returning) the two dynamic brunettes known for their coordinating outfits and loud personalities are reunited in Florida after spending months apart due to the pandemic. Not wanting to be without Cher and her granddaughter Belle for that long ever again, Dawn hatches a plan to convince Jared to let Cher and Belle stay in Florida with her. Dawn is never one to be scared by boundaries, but has she gone too far this time?

