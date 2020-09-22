Series Debuts Sunday, October 25 at 10PM ET/PT

Exclusive Content Available On TLC GO With ‘Mommy In The Middle’ Reactions From All The Trios

(Los Angeles, CA) – What happens when a woman falls in love with a guy and wants to marry him… but he has a FAR more important woman in his life? It’s his MOM! In this unbelievable new TLC series, the only thing standing between a couple’s true love is a very different kind of “other woman.” These guys are spoiled, coddled and spoon-fed — in some cases quite literally — by their overbearing mothers, sending their relationships into serious romantic crisis. Follow four young women as they compete for the affection of their significant others with some VERY significant mothers! I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY premieres Sunday, October 25 at 10PM ET/PT.

“At TLC, we are always spicing up our relationship series to surprise and delight our fans and I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY is no exception,” said Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC. “From outrageous family dynamics and culture clashes to jaw-dropping mother-son rituals, we know viewers will go crazy for this fresh new love and relationship series.”

So, what really happens when you find yourself in a love triangle with your boyfriend’s mother? Throughout the series, awkward moments ranging from cringeworthy to catastrophic erupt as these young women vie to become the leading lady in their man’s life and hope that these mama’s boys will finally cut the cord.

Meet the love triangles:

Stephanie (25), Mike (25), and Mom Liz (49)

Stephanie has been dating Mike for a while and they recently moved in together, which has taken their relationship to the next level. Stephanie is very excited for what this means for them as a couple, but the only catch is that Mike is a full-on mama’s boy. She’s hoping to get engaged soon but refuses to cater to his every need the same way his mom always has. Stephanie struggles with how to win over her boyfriend’s overprotective mother and feels that her approval is the only way she will be able to have a future (and a ring) with the man she loves.

Emily (24), Shekeb (30), and Mom Laila (61)

Emily and Shekeb immediately clicked the first time they met two years ago. Since their initial interaction however, there have been many conflicts between Emily and Shekeb’s mom, Laila. There are vast religious and cultural differences between the two that Laila cannot seem to get over. On top of this, Emily wants Shekeb to move out of his parent’s house so they can start their life together, but he doesn’t want to rush leaving his mother or upset her. Will Shekeb’s extreme devotion to his mom along with their cultural differences be too much for Emily to handle?

Justina (26), Jason (28), and Mom Annette (49)

Justina is planning her long overdue wedding to Jason, but his overbearing mother Annette is determined to have the wedding of her dreams. Torn between his fiancé and his mommy, Jason struggles to diffuse the tension between Justina and Annette. Will Justina end up with the wedding of her dreams, or will she be bulldozed into accepting her future mother-in-law’s vision instead?

Kim (25), Matt (28), and Mom Kelly (56)

Kim finds herself living with her boyfriend Matt in his mother Kelly’s house, to the detriment of their sex life. This pair is ready for the next step and plan on building a home together, but there’s a catch! The couple’s new home is right behind Matt’s parents’ home, meaning, Kim will have to share Matt with his mom until the end of time. Will this smothering impact Kim and Matt’s relationship?

In the TLC GO series, MOMMY IN THE MIDDLE, the mothers and sons of mama’s boys react to the outrageous and often antagonistic moments that happened between them and their significant others. Find out just how explosive some of these moments became with an inside look at their, often complicated relationships.

I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY is produced by Magilla Entertainment for TLC.

