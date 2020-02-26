(New York, NY) — SAY YES TO THE DRESS: ATLANTA returns with all of the dresses and drama that viewers love on Saturday, March 21 at 8pm ET/PT. Business is booming at Bridals by Lori, so it’s all hands on deck as Lori Allen, Monte Durham and the rest of the team work to ensure every bride and bridesmaid has an unforgettable experience.

It wouldn’t be SAY YES TO THE DRESS: ATLANTA without a few celebrity guests, and this season fans will see Jessa Duggar Seewald from COUNTING ON, who suggests a modest wedding gown for her more adventurous sister-in-law; country music duo Maddie & Tae, who are in a time crunch to find bridesmaid dresses for Maddie’s crew before they leave for their big tour; and Bring It On actress Brandi Williams, who is looking for something different from her traditional red carpet glamour.

Bridesmaids take center stage this season, filling the salon with big personalities and even bigger drama. Viewers will see a maid of honor who is more of a bridezilla than her identical twin sister who is actually getting married, a same-sex couple looking to make 11 bridesmaids with vastly different styles happy and a bride who envisions her bridal party in an “urban mermaid” look that’s more swimwear than wedding attire. Lori and Monte have their work cut out for them but will do everything to ensure each member of the bridal party falls in love and says yes to the dress!

Viewers will also see the Bridals by Lori team come together to keep business running as usual after Lori suffers an accident that keeps her out of the salon for an extended period of time.

SAY YES TO THE DRESS: ATLANTA is produced by North South Productions for TLC.

